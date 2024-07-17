AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 to Air on ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC will provide multi-day, multi-platform coverage of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star hosted by the three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury.

On Friday, July 19th, ESPN will televise the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest at 9 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, July 20th, the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live on ABC in primetime for the second consecutive year. Live coverage from Footprint Center tips off at 8:30 p.m. with a special onsite edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google preceding Saturday’s broadcast at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Veteran play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will call the action for both days, with LaChina Robinson hosting studio coverage live from site alongside analysts Andraya Cater, Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike, providing updates in and around the events on Friday night in addition to Saturday's edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google.

Both telecasts will feature unique player access elements, including mic’d up participants and in-game interviews. ESPN will deploy an extensive camera complement similar to the WNBA Finals.

Additionally, ESPN will broadcast the live halftime performance of Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull during Saturday’s AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

ESPN’s WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google digital show will be available via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the ESPN App prior to the game on Saturday at 5 p.m.

In addition, The Wrap Up Presented by AT&T post-game special will be available immediately following the All-Star Game. Those shows will be hosted by Ari Chambers, Andraya Carter and Natasha Cloud.

Friday's NBA Today (3 p.m., ESPN) will incorporate WNBA elements leading into the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest.

(3 p.m., ESPN) will incorporate WNBA elements leading into the Skills Competition and 3-Point Contest. The WNBA will also be part of ESPN’s Summer League coverage from Las Vegas on Thursday, July 18th, with players, coaches and league legends making appearances within the telecasts.