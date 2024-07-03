“The Adventures Of Young Indiana Jones” Companion Documentaries Being Made Available For Free By Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm is tapping into their archive and releasing companion historical documentaries to their series, The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, available for free now on their YouTube channel.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm is releasing free companion historical documentaries on YouTube for the benefit of teachers, students, and curious people everywhere.

Originally made as companions to The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones in 2007, these films elucidate early 20th century history that shaped the world we live in today.

94 half-hour documentaries cover a diverse range of topics across art, history, science, literature, politics, and philosophy.

Documentaries are released every week on the Lucasfilm YouTube channel. This week, we get to see a closer look at the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Take a look at the nearly half-hour documentary above, which also examines a complex system of alliances and diplomatic tensions that helped end peace in Europe.

Made by JAK Documentary for The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones on DVD, 2007. Producer & Writer: Sharon Wood Associate Producer: Todd Wagner Editor: Greg Sirota Series Producer: David Schneider Executive Producers: George Lucas & Rick McCallum.

Take a look at what George Lucas himself had to say about the documentaries in a video below that dates back to 2007.

You can find the documentary above and others at the official Lucasfilm YouTube channel, which you can find here