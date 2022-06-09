Onyx Collective Sets Scripted Series Executive Team With Ashley Holland, Anil Kurian and Janice Park

Onyx Collective has set up a scripted series with Ashley Holland, Anil Kurian, and Janice Park, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Former TV literary agent and partner at WME, Ashley Holland, has joined Onyx Collective as SVP of Scripted Series.

Holland will be one of three new executive hires at Onyx as the brand continues to build the scripted operation.

Also a part of the team is producer Anil Kurian who joins from G-Unit Film and Television.

Janice Park joins from Made Up Stories and will serve as VP of Scripted Series along with Kurian.

All three will report to Tara Duncan, president of Freeform

Holland, Kurian, and Park will be in charge of development and production of Onyx’s scripted series as well as special programming.

These three will round out Duncan’s programming leadership team, which also includes nonfiction programming executives Jacqueline Glover, who is head of Documentary, and Jihan Robinson, VP of Alternative.

