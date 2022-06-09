Onyx Collective Sets Scripted Series Executive Team With Ashley Holland, Anil Kurian and Janice Park

Onyx Collective has set up a scripted series with Ashley Holland, Anil Kurian, and Janice Park, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Former TV literary agent and partner at WME, Ashley Holland, has joined Onyx Collective as SVP of Scripted Series.
- Holland will be one of three new executive hires at Onyx as the brand continues to build the scripted operation.
- Also a part of the team is producer Anil Kurian who joins from G-Unit Film and Television.
- Janice Park joins from Made Up Stories and will serve as VP of Scripted Series along with Kurian.
- All three will report to Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective.
- Holland, Kurian, and Park will be in charge of development and production of Onyx’s scripted series as well as special programming.
- These three will round out Duncan’s programming leadership team, which also includes nonfiction programming executives Jacqueline Glover, who is head of Documentary, and Jihan Robinson, VP of Alternative.
What They're Saying:
- “Building an entertainment brand from the ground up requires a special skill set and innate love of storytelling,” Duncan said. “Ashley, Janice and Anil are the perfect fit for Onyx — they’re respected, passionate, creative executives with discerning taste and a reputation for having great relationships with creators. I couldn’t be more excited for them to take the reign of Onyx Collective’s scripted slate and help bring our vision to life.”
- “I’ve built a career advocating for stories centered around the lives of people of color,” Holland said. “I couldn’t be more honored to join a company where I get to live my values every single day. Tara is an executive I’ve collaborated with on many occasions and long admired. She built a bridge to me that I could not help but walk across, and together, with the rest of the team at Onyx, we hope to grow a brand where the content is first and foremost entertaining and synonymous with excellence to creators and audiences.”
- “What Tara is building at Onyx is nothing less than extraordinary, and I am so incredibly excited about the opportunity to contribute to her team at such an essential time in our industry,” Kurian said. “Their goal, to create premium content with a much-needed point of view, is one that I can certainly get behind and champion.”
- “To join Onyx Collective and this world-class team with a shared vision that is a direct reflection of my own values and taste is a dream come true and the opportunity of a lifetime,” Park said. “Tara is a force to be reckoned with, and no other brand on this level exists for premium, uncompromising storytelling from creators of color. I am humbled and excited by the task at hand and can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next.”