A Look At “Cotino – A Storyliving By Disney Community” Through The Eyes of The Imagineers Involved

A new video series has debuted that promises to give a closer look at the new Cotino, A Storyliving by Disney Community by introducing us to the Imagineers involved in its development.

What’s Happening:

In the picturesque desert of Rancho Mirage, California, the very first Storyliving by Disney community is beginning to come to life.

There, a team of Disney Imagineers is collaborating with industry expert developers, architects, and builders to create Cotino community, a place where people can write the next chapter of their lives — and in a place near and dear to the founder of the Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney.

Whenever Walt needed to get away from the hustle and bustle of work, he would retreat to the Greater Palm Springs Area to reignite his imagination. Lovingly referred to as his “laughing place,” Walt would take time to unwind and ask himself the age-old question, “what comes next?”

The team at Walt Disney Imagineering has recently shared a peek behind the curtain of Cotino community in their special four-part video series, “The Story Behind the Making of Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community.”

In the new series, you will hear from some of the Disney Imagineers working on Cotino community and learn what is inspiring them. In the first installment, we meet Creative Director, Amy Young, who shares with us how the concept of a “creative oasis” is becoming a reality in Cotino community.

Future installments will include “Setting the Stage,” “Magic is in the Details” and “The Big Idea,” each featuring a different Disney Imagineer.