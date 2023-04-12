Official Trailer Released for the New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its new original series, The Muppets Mayhem, premiering on May 10.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new Original series The Muppets Mayhem, starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10, only on Disney+.
- The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.
- With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.
- Check out the trailer below.
