Official Trailer Released for the New Disney+ Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its new original series, The Muppets Mayhem, premiering on May 10.

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new Original series The Muppets Mayhem , starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. The musical comedy series premieres with all episodes on May 10, only on Disney+.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

