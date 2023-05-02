Grogu Appears In Sipper Form During Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites

Fans of The Mandalorian should head over to the Galactic Grill in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland during Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite to get their hands on what is sure to be the hottest new collectible sipper this side of Tatooine.

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, fans in attendance can get their paws, claws, and hands on a fun new sipper featuring the loveable star of the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

series, Grogu takes center stage with the sipper, complete with a sipper (of sorts) of his own, in the latest in a growing trend of collectible popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers.

The new sipper can be found at the Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland, and various other carts throughout Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.

Star Wars is being celebrated all month long at the Disney Parks, but the centerpiece of all the fun from a Galaxy Far, Far Away is Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, which is held on numerous nights this year, all of which are sold out as of press time.

Galactic and fantastic, this event is back with four “nites” – the most ever – where guests can live their own epic Star Wars adventure: Be wowed watching “Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite” as fireworks illuminate the skies above Disneyland. This pyrotechnic spectacle is set to the powerful music of Star Wars films. Prepare for Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers during the March of the First Order You may encounter travelers across the galaxy like Tusken Raiders and Jawas. Get ready to master a lightsaber! Attend the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration, where you will learn to handle a lightsaber through a series of elite moves, sure to bring out your inner Jedi! Picture yourself in dynamic photo backdrops featuring some of the galaxy’s favorite heroes and villains, captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at the party. Explore themed snacks such as galactic churros and other out-of-this-world sweets! Begin your adventure with pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required.



