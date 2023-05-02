Grogu Appears In Sipper Form During Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites

Fans of The Mandalorian should head over to the Galactic Grill in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland during Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite to get their hands on what is sure to be the hottest new collectible sipper this side of Tatooine.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the fun of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, fans in attendance can get their paws, claws, and hands on a fun new sipper featuring the loveable star of the Disney+ original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.
- Grogu takes center stage with the sipper, complete with a sipper (of sorts) of his own, in the latest in a growing trend of collectible popcorn buckets and souvenir sippers.
- The new sipper can be found at the Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland, and various other carts throughout Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
- Star Wars is being celebrated all month long at the Disney Parks, but the centerpiece of all the fun from a Galaxy Far, Far Away is Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, which is held on numerous nights this year, all of which are sold out as of press time.
- Galactic and fantastic, this event is back with four “nites” – the most ever – where guests can live their own epic Star Wars adventure:
- Be wowed watching “Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite” as fireworks illuminate the skies above Disneyland. This pyrotechnic spectacle is set to the powerful music of Star Wars films.
- Prepare for Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers during the March of the First Order in Tomorrowland, as they search for a Resistance spy.
- You may encounter travelers across the galaxy like Tusken Raiders and Jawas.
- Get ready to master a lightsaber! Attend the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration, where you will learn to handle a lightsaber through a series of elite moves, sure to bring out your inner Jedi!
- Picture yourself in dynamic photo backdrops featuring some of the galaxy’s favorite heroes and villains, captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers at the party.
- Explore themed snacks such as galactic churros and other out-of-this-world sweets!
- Begin your adventure with pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland Park starting at 6:00 p.m., no theme park reservation required.
Star Wars Day 2023 coverage is presented by shopDisney
