Disney100: RSVLTS D100 Series 2 Shirts Set to Arrive on shopDisney August 28th

The entire Disney100 celebration has been so much fun and we’ve been especially excited for the incredible merchandise collections popping up all over the internet. Our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have dropped three incredible assortments inspired by the anniversary and now their second D100 series is coming to shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! It’s a fact, commemorating 100 Years of Wonder

The fashion brand has dropped three Disney100 collections and their second assortment

shopDisney has teased the upcoming arrival of the Disney100 RSVLTS collection by sharing a picture of one shirt from the second series: “Say Cheeeese” – a pattern covered in photo booth style pictures of character groupings! Interestingly, this image seems to indicate an alternate colorway (that means limited edition!) from the original, making this an extra special treat for fans.

Other patterns in Series 2 are “Pastel Pals” (prismatic character silhouettes), “Lil’ Mickeys” (Mickey Mouse through the decades), and “The Gang’s All Here” (vintage style Sensational Six).

Since this is a special collection, each D100 x RSVLTS shirt includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

We anticipate that shopDisney will follow the same trend as they did with the first collection

RSVLTS Classic style shirts are traditional button downs, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material. These unisex cuts come in sizes S-4XL for adults.

Styles from the second wave of the Disney100 x RSVLTS Collection are coming to shopDisney on August 28th

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More from RSVLTS:

Fans who love this Disney100 collection can also find styles for women, youth, and preschool

Those sticking around on shopDisney can browse the Finding Nemo and Star Wars shirts

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.