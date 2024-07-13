Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Passes Away at 76

The unforgettable fitness instructor, actor, and TV personality passed away just one day after his birthday.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

Simmons is believed to have died of natural causes.

Yesterday July 12th, the fitness icon celebrated his birthday and thanked fans on social media for their well wishes. On Facebook, he posted “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

Simmons announced in March that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

In recent years, Simmons mostly kept to himself leading to several wellness checks. However, this week the star shared with People Magazine that he “feels good” and said “I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Simmons was born and raised in Louisiana before moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s. After opening his Beverly Hills fitness studio SLIMMONS, Simmons grew into a nationally recognized fitness icon through The Richard Simmons Show. The TV program, which ran for four years and earned multiple Emmy awards, provided fitness instruction to viewers from the comfort of their homes. He would later create one of the biggest fitness video empires with his Sweatin’ To The Oldies series.

The TV program, which ran for four years and earned multiple Emmy awards, provided fitness instruction to viewers from the comfort of their homes. He would later create one of the biggest fitness video empires with his series. In addition to his fitness empire, Simmons’ bubbly humor brought him success in Television. His appearances includes Disney’s Hercules TV series (Physedipus), Dinosaurs, Arrested Development, Fish Hooks (Coach Salmons) and over 70 episodes of General Hospital. Checkout a clip of one of his appearances on the soap opera below: