Eduardo Xol, Known for His Work on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” Has Passed Away at 58

The designer known for his stint on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, passed away a little over a week after he was reportedly found stabbed.

TV Personality Eduardo Xol passed away on September 19th at 58. According to TV Line, the Riverside County coroner confirmed that Xol passed away 10 days after the Palm Springs Police Department found the designer at his home with serious injuries from a stabbing. Currently, a 34-year-old man from Cathedral City, CA has been arrested in connection with Xol’s assault and death. At this time, the suspect is being held without bail.

Xol’s family shared in a statement “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.”

Xol’s longtime friend and journalist Richard Pérez-Feria remembered him on Facebook, describing him as “a talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner. The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts.”

Making his debut on Season 2 of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, the designer appeared on multiple seasons of the show through Season 9. He also appeared on several talk shows, the 2006 Walt Disney World Christmas Parade, the 2010 Hollywood Christmas Parade and a number of award shows.

Xol also wrote monthly columns for People en Español and AOL LATINO. The former placed him on their “50 Most Beautiful” list. Xol was also named one of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in America by Hispanic Magazine. The TV personality also published two books with 2007’s Home Sense and 2008’s Extreme Entertaining Made Simple.