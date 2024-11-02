Gail Evans, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer for Disney Experiences, has passed away.

Barbara Bouza, former President of Walt Disney Imagineering, shared on Instagram that Gail Evans passed away earlier this week. In the heartfelt post, Bouza shared “I’m heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Gail Evans, EVP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer for Disney Experiences. Gail was a people-first innovator and advocate, and I will cherish our time talking about the importance of elevating the use of technology from complexity to experiential elegance. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”

While with The Walt Disney Company, Gail spearheaded digital and technology strategies for Disney Experiences around the world. She was integral to the release of MagicBand+ and Hey Disney!, furthering the immersion of Disney’s storytelling through these new products. In addition to her impactful work with Disney Experiences, Gail served as Mercer’s first Chief Digital Officer as well as leadership roles at Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Bank of America, and Eastman Kodak Company.

Throughout her illustrious career, Gail has been recognized for her incredible work in technology. In May of 2019, Gail was selected as a finalist for the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award. She also received the Phenom Award from the Digital Diversity Network. In 2023, Gail was recognized by Hewlett Packard as one of the Top 100 CIO’s in the company’s Top 100 Women in Tech Leaders list. Her career journey was highlighted in the Netflix documentary Working: What We Do All Day, and, this year, she was honored as an InspiringFifty UK recipient, celebrating the top 50 women in tech careers across the UK.

Gail’s passions extended past her career serving as a mentor for upcoming women leaders in technology and heading programs to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace.