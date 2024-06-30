Celebrate Independence Day with Four Nights of Fireworks at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with a massive pyrotechnic salute to America.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating Independence Day with four days of thrills!
- Nightly from July 4th-7th, head to the Festival Field near Iron Gwazi for an unforgettable Fourth of July celebration, complete with a dazzling fireworks show that will feature a perfectly choreographed arrangement of music and lights.
- This summer, there are lots of new and fun ways to enjoy all that Busch Gardens Tampa has to offer, including the return of Summer Nights and the debut of the all-new Red, White & Brews event.
- Plus, guests can beat the heat with the premier of the park’s all-new ice show, Rhythm of Nature, in the Moroccan Palace Theater and relax with the fan-favorite return of free beer.
- And, get ready to drop into fun-filled twists and turns when the all-new Phoenix Rising opens this summer.
- The Tampa park is currently holding a 4th of July Sale, where guests can save up to 55% off Tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes.
- Be sure to hurry, as the sale ends today, June 30th!
