David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins Inducted Into the Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center

Two veteran astronauts were inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last Saturday.

What’s Happening:

Last Saturday, veteran NASA astronauts David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins were inducted into the Hall of Fame as the 25th class of honorees at the Kennedy Space Center.

There are now 109 astronauts in the Hall of Fame.

Over 15 astronauts, many of whom are part of the Hall of Fame, were in attendance.

Astronauts must have completed their first flight at least 17 years prior to being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

They must also be U.S. citizens and a NASA-trained commander, pilot, or mission specialist who has orbited the Earth.

Those Who Spoke at the Ceremony Included:

Curt Brown: board chairman of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

board chairman of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Therrin Protze : chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and home of the Hall of Fame

: chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and home of the Hall of Fame Kim Carter: Kennedy Space Center’s Director, Center Engagement & Business Integration Services

About David Hilmers: (According to the Kennedy Space Center website)

David Hilmers received a bachelor’s of arts degree in mathematics summa cum laude from Cornell College.

He served with all three Marine Corps aviation wings and with the Second Marine Division as a forward air controller. When he was selected as an astronaut in 1980, he had recently completed a tour with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.

David is a veteran of four space flights: STS-51J in 1985, STS-26 in 1988, STS-36 in 1990 and STS-42 in 1992. He has logged more than 493 hours in space.

David retired from NASA in October in 1992. He eventually completed medical school and his residency at Baylor College of Medicine, finishing both the internal medicine and pediatrics program, and obtained a Master of Public Health degree.

He currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for an Australian-based NGO, Hepatitis B Free (HBF) that was founded by his wife, Dr. Alice Lee.

About Marsha Ivins: (According to the Kennedy Space Center website)

Marsha Ivins, a graduate of the University of Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering, was selected as an astronaut in the class of 1984 as a mission specialist.

She has logged more than 7,000 hours in civilian and NASA aircraft.

Marsha is a veteran of five space flights: STS-32 in 1990, STSA-46 in 1992, STS-62 in 1994, STS-81 in 1997 and STS-98 in 2001. Overall, she has logged more than 1,318 hours in space.

In 2010, Marsha retired after a 37-year career with NASA.