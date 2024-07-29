Floods Rush Through Dollywood Causing Early Closure Last Night and Delayed Opening Today

Dollywood, located in the Great Smoky Mountains, closed early last night after several storms in the region brought a massive amount of rain that caused flooding in the park, and parking lot.
What’s Happening:
- Dollywood closed early last night, July 28th 2024, as storms in the Tennessee mountains brought flooding to the region and also to the Pigeon Forge theme park.
- In the videos below, you can see the extent of the flooding in the park, especially in Dollywood’s Craftsman’s Valley area.
- Knoxville News Outlet WVLT also shared this footage, taken near the popular Grist Mill, home of the park’s signature cinnamon bread:
- With the assistance of Pigeon Forge Police and Fire Departments, park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm.
- At this time, one minor injury has been reported.
- ABC 7 Chicago also shared footage that shows that the flooding wasn’t limited to the park, revealing that Dollywood’s parking lot had largely been submerged, leaving a number of cars stranded in the lot.
- Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and cleanup crews have been deployed.
- As of press time, the park is scheduled to open at noon on Monday, July 29.
- Dollywood’s Splash Country, the popular water park near Dollywood, was not affected by the flooding and opened at its regularly scheduled time.
- Dollywood is reporting that park officials will continue to assess conditions and updates will be posted to their social media pages as additional information becomes available, and this page will be updated following that additional information.