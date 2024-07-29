Floods Rush Through Dollywood Causing Early Closure Last Night and Delayed Opening Today

Dollywood, located in the Great Smoky Mountains, closed early last night after several storms in the region brought a massive amount of rain that caused flooding in the park, and parking lot.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood closed early last night, July 28th 2024, as storms in the Tennessee mountains brought flooding to the region and also to the Pigeon Forge theme park.

In the videos below, you can see the extent of the flooding in the park, especially in Dollywood’s Craftsman’s Valley area.

Knoxville News Outlet WVLT also shared this footage, taken near the popular Grist Mill, home of the park’s signature cinnamon bread:

With the assistance of Pigeon Forge Police and Fire Departments, park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm.

At this time, one minor injury has been reported.

ABC