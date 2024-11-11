Donkey Kong Country to Open at Universal Studios Japan Next Month

Guests WILL NOT have to evade rolling barrels to enter.

Nintendo of America and Universal Studios Japan have revealed when the public can enter the long-awaited expansion to Super Nintendo World at the park, Donkey Kong Country, and it falls within their promised 2024 timeline!

What’s Happening:

As promised, Nintendo of America went live earlier today and showcased the new Donkey Kong Country expansion coming to Universal Studios Japan.

Joined by Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the Mario and Donkey Kong franchises for Nintendo (among others), we go on a tour of the newly expanded area, getting a glimpse at the characters, features, detail, and fun of the new Donkey Kong Country.

Located in Super Nintendo World, off of the existing area which is largely themed to Mario and Yoshi, we also get a glimpse of the queue and a small portion of the signature ride of the new expansion, Mine-Cart Madness.

The big news coming out of the stream though is that the area is set to open to the public, after much anticipation and excitement, at Universal Studios Japan on December 11th.

Take a look at the full video below.

Fans who are eagerly anticipating the newest theme park coming to Orlando, Universal Epic Universe

When that park opens on May 22nd, 2025, it will also include a fully realized Super Nintendo World with the Donkey Kong Country expansion included in its lineup, along with the Mine-Cart Madness attraction, from opening day alongside already-existing favorites from Japan like Yoshi’s Adventure and Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.