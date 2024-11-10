Nintendo Announces Livestream From Universal Studios Japan That Eager Epic Universe Fans Should Pay Attention To

Though for Japan's expansion, more Epic Universe fans will probably show up.

Nintendo of America has promised a livestream event from Universal Studios Japan that those looking forward to Universal’s new Orlando park might also want to pay attention to.

What’s Happening:

Nintendo of America has teased a sneak peek of Super Nintendo World’s expansion coming to Universal Studios Japan.

Taking place on November 11th at 5:00 PM ET, the stream promises to be approximately ten minutes long, and will feature a look at the new Donkey Kong Country expansion of Super Nintendo World, which is still slated to open in 2024, according to the official website for the park.

On a semi-related note, though the stream will be taking place on the official Nintendo of America YouTube page, there will be no information regarding games shared during the stream.

Those looking forward to Universal Epic Universe

Combining two sections, Super Mario Land invites guests into Bowser’s Castle for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (which is already open in both Japan and Hollywood) or Yoshi’s Adventure (open only in Japan). Donkey Kong Country (opening soon in Japan) is home to one of the most highly-anticipated attractions for both the Japan park and Universal Epic Universe, Mine-Cart Madness. The new attraction invites guests to join Donkey and Diddy Kong on a quest for the golden banana, just like in the game and complete with “track-jumping” moments.

You can watch the live stream over at the official Nintendo of America YouTube page, here.

