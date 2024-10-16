Universal Orlando Promises Another EPIC Reveal Tomorrow

We're OPEN to whatever news Universal is sharing.

Universal’s Epic Universe has another announcement up their sleeve, and it’s set to be announced tomorrow! But whatever could it be?!

What’s Happening:

Similar to how they have teased previous announcements regarding Universal’s Epic Universe Universal Orlando

We already know much about the park and its immersively themed lands, including How To Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

We also know about the three hotels, including Universal’s Helios Grand Hotel and Universal’s Terra Luna and Stella Nova Resorts.

So what else do we have to learn? Why, the opening date of course!

While this isn’t officially confirmed to be the news, it has been highly speculated that this will be the grand opening date reveal.

Recent rumors have been percolating (thanks in part to a recent story in the Wall Street Journal

Earlier this year, excited fans got a bit nervous when Universal, who for a while preached “Summer 2025″ for the opening of their new park, suddenly changed their verbiage to simply 2025.

Hopefully, tomorrow’s announcement will squash all fears and we might see the park open sooner rather than later in 2025.

Fans who are paying attention know that the park is fairly well along in its progress, with many of the attractions at the park visibly testing throughout the day. This also includes atmospheric details, including water features, statues, and even a dragon spotting flying high above the park.

