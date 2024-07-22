Gatorland Welcomes Three Red Fox Siblings Rescued from Fur Trade

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” which just reached a milestone in rescuing more than 100 alligators, is continuing its mission of animal conservation by giving a forever home to three, one-and-half-year-old red fox siblings rescued from the fur trade by Minnesota-based Save A Fox Rescue sanctuary.

What’s Happening:

The red fox siblings, named Lakota (male), Nova (female) and Cha’Tima (female), were among 500 foxes rescued from a fur farm that was bought out and closed by Save A Fox Rescue.

Through its internationally known Gatorland Global animal protection, conservation, and education program, Gatorland offered a permanent home to the playful red fox youngsters. It’s the first time the brother and two sisters have felt grass under their feet or even been able to run.

Red foxes are native to Florida and all across the United States. They come in three color variations, including Burgundy Fire Factor, Burgundy Gold, and Burgundy. It is not uncommon to see them living in wooded areas in Florida, although they are more active at dawn and dusk when they hunt.

The red fox has incredible hearing, and can pick up high frequencies and high pitches, even underground, which is extremely helpful when hunting rabbits, mice, and other rodents. They crouch down low to blend in with their terrain and leap with great force to capture prey.

It is important to note that in the state of Florida, citizens cannot own a fox without proper permitting and approved facilities. If you see a fox in the wild, you cannot feed them, touch them, or attempt to capture them.

What They’re Saying:

Mark McHugh, President & CEO of Gatorland: “We did not hesitate when Save A Fox Rescue contacted us to see if we would adopt this family of foxes. Among all the animals we have rescued in 75 years, we have never had an opportunity to adopt foxes. These beautiful young foxes were destined to be killed for their fur when Save A Fox Rescue boldly bought the farm and brought them to us. We want everyone to come and see them in the brand-new habitat we custom built especially for them, which we have humorously named – Foxes in The Hen House.”