Photos: A Sampling of Speciality Food Items Available During Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Studios Florida

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

The first night of Halloween Horror Nights is upon us at Universal Orlando, and we’re beginning our opening night coverage with a look at some of the unique food items available at this year’s event. Join us for a culinary trek into terror!

A Quiet Place

Located in New York

  • Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder – creamy stew with shrimp, corn and vegetables

  • Mini Wooden Board Eclair – spicy dark chocolate pastry cream

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Located at Cafe La Bamba

  • Heart Beat Tostada – red beet tartare with hummus, vegan feta and watercress on a crispy tortilla

Triplets of Terror

Located at Expo Circle near Animal Actors

  • Say “Cheese” Burger – all beef patty on a cheese bun with American cheese, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle aioli

  • Slasher Siblings Sweet Sampler – bubblegum mousse balloon, funfetti cupcake and a chocolate cheesecake cone trio

Insidious: The Further

Located near Universal Music Plaza

  • The Red Door – potato and onion filled samosa

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Located in San Francisco

  • Poison Apple – caramel mousse with an apple filling and streusel cake

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Located at Gramercy Park in New York

  • Stay-Puft S’more – mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, chocolate bar, graham cracker

Other available this year include:

  • Plastic Surgery Pizza Skulls – pepperoni and cheese stuffed pizza skull with marinara sauce

  • Evil Minion Totchos at Minion Cafe – crispy lava loving Minion tots in pimento cheese sauce with crispy pork belly, jalapeno relish, tomatoes and ranch.

For a complete look at all the food available at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, click here. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN tag.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning