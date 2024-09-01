New Details and Concept Art Revealed for Epic Universe’s “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” Attraction

As part of the Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts event, more details have been revealed for the main attraction coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park.

What’s Happening:

For the first time at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, guests will be able to step inside the British Ministry of Magic as part of Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry .

. In celebration of the franchise’s annual Back to Hogwarts event, a new video has been shared offering up some more details on the new attraction.

The queue will take guests right into the atrium of the Ministry, where the Fountain of Magical Brethren statue has been restored to its rightful state. This atrium is being touted as the biggest thing Universal has ever built.

Lots of new concept art of the queue has been revealed, which includes a locker room where some of Harry, Ron and Neville’s belongings have been placed.

You’ll then be able to encounter past Ministers of Magic in the Hall of Ministers.

Guests will enter a Map Room, which features a magical moving map of the Ministry, before entering the Auror’s Headquarters where you’ll find information gathered for cases.

You’ll even get to walk through Dolores Umbridge’s small, but extremely ornate pink and gold Ministry office.

Dame Imelda Staunton even reprised her role as the infamous Dolores Umbridge, with some behind the scenes shots of her filming on a green screen set showcased.

In the attraction itself, you’ll join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and a house-elf named Higgledy in a thrilling chase throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way.

All this and more comes to Epic Universe when it opens next year at Universal Orlando!