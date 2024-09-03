Help Give Kids the World Win a Grant From the True Inspiration Awards

Give Kids the World has been selected as a semi-finalist in the True Inspiration Awards, and they need your help to win.

What’s Happening:

Give Kids the World has been selected as a semi-finalist in the True Inspiration Awards

Voting begins today, September 3rd, and ends on September 30th.

The winner will receive a grant ranging from $30,000 to $350,000.

This would make a huge impact in helping Give Kids the World continue to make a difference for families of critically ill children by giving them a dream vacation at no cost to them.

How to Vote:

Download the Chick-fil-A app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Register for the Chick-fil-A One rewards program.

Select the For You button on the bottom right.

Scroll to find the True Inspiration Awards.

Select the Vote button.

Tap the Southeast Region.

Scroll to find Give Kids the World.

There can be one vote per account.

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.