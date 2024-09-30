Videos / Photos: Howl-O-Scream 2024 Brings New “Monster Stomp” Show, Updated Scares to SeaWorld San Diego

This past Friday evening, Laughing Place was invited down to SeaWorld San Diego for opening night of Howl-O-Scream 2024– the fourth year for this Halloween-season haunt at the popular Southern California theme park. Below you can find my videos and photos from the event.

One of the first things we did after entering SeaWorld San Diego was claim a spot for the “Opening Scaremony,” which saw its horrific hosts welcoming the crowd and unleashing a myriad of monsters upon it.

Watch "Opening Scaremony" Howl-O-Scream 2024 at SeaWorld San Diego:

As with most of these Halloween haunt-style events at theme parks around the country, the main attraction at Howl-O-Scream is the haunted houses– of which there are five this year, each with their own updated effects and committed performers: Simon’s Slaughterhouse, Death Water Bayou, Area 64: Alien Outbreak, Nightmare Experiment, and Circus of the Damned (in 3D).

Watch ALL haunted houses at Howl-O-Scream 2024 – SeaWorld San Diego:

But the most impressive addition to Howl-O-Scream 2024 is undoubtedly the “Monster Stomp” show in the Nautilus Amphitheater. This jukebox musical combines the toe-tapping fun of “Stomp” with the historical horror of the Jack the Ripper case of British serial murders. It’s not to be missed!

Watch "Monster Stomp" FULL SHOW at Howl-O-Scream 2024 – SeaWorld San Diego:

Rewinding time a bit, when we first arrived at SeaWorld San Diego we found the park decked out for the Halloween season and ready for a night full of scares, with helpful signage providing showtimes and a map of the haunt.

After the “Opening Scaremony” and in-between haunted houses, we wandered around the park exploring its multiple Scare Zones and interacting with the many characters that populate the paths of SeaWorld San Diego during the Howl-O-Scream event.

Before heading out for the night we also stopped by one of the Howl-O-Scream gift shops to check out some of the very cool event merchandise for this year.

Howl-O-Scream 2024 runs on select nights from now through Saturday, November 2nd at SeaWorld San Diego in Southern California. Be sure to visit SeaWorld’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the event.