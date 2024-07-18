Inspiration4 SpaceX Spacesuit Now Displayed at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

A new SpaceX suit designed by tech entrepreneur and accomplished pilot Jared Isaacman is now on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What’s Happening:

Jared Isaacman’s SpaceX designed suit is now on display inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

A tech entrepreneur and accomplished pilot, Isaacman was Commander of Inspiration4, the historic mission whose three-day orbital journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft marked the first-ever all-civilian spaceflight in September 2021.

Isaacman will reprise his role as Mission Commander on the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission, scheduled to launch no earlier than July 31st, 2024.

His Inspiration4 suit joins historic spacesuits on display throughout the visitor complex, including those of Gus Grissom, Alan Shepard, John Young and Robert Crippen. Together, they showcase the technological advances in spacesuits from Alan Shepard’s Moon dust covered spacesuit to the 2021 ILC Dover version of the Boeing spacesuit that features elements of the suits that are worn by Starliner astronauts.

