Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Passholder Perks for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

Passholders have lots of extra ways to let the good times roll!

Universal Orlando has revealed the full line-up of Annual Passholder perks for this year’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which kicks off on February 1st.

What’s Happening:

It’s a Grooveable Feast at Universal Mardi Gras! Dig into sweet, savory, spicy dishes from around the globe. Rock the floats, catch some beads and a live concert on select nights.

The event kicks off on Saturday, February 1st and runs daily through Sunday, March 30th.

Excite all your senses at Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval with a variety of exclusive perks in store for Passholders. Ride a Mardi Gras Parade Float for Free: Beginning January 16th after 12:00 p.m., you’ll be able to sign yourself up with as many as eight additional Passholders to ride a float, throw a ton of beads and be in the center of the action. Save 15% on the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience: Get a reserved spot on a parade float and toss beads to the crowd. Plus, enjoy a 3-course meal selecting from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort. The full menu is available at UniversalOrlando.com



Passholder-Exclusive Mardi Gras Button: All hail King Gator! Let the good times roll with a UOAP Exclusive Mardi Gras Button featuring the king of the swamp. Passholders can pick up one free button at the following locations, while supplies last: UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon at Universal Islands of Adventure, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida, park open to park close

Passholders save $30 with a limited-time offer Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. The card retails for $120 for a $150 value plus, Premier and Preferred Passholders will also receive their respective discounts with a valid Annual Pass on food and beverage (excluding alcohol) when paying with their Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. Savings on the Tasty Flavors of Carnaval: Premier Passholders will receive 15% off and Preferred Passholders will receive 10% off at all Universal Orlando owned and operated Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Tents during normal operating hours.

Passholder–Exclusive Menu Items: Enjoy the classic Italian dessert item, affogato, with salted caramel gelato and espresso. If you’re over 21, try the alcoholic variety with coffee liqueur. You can pick these up for yourself at Louie’s Gelato Window in Universal Studios Florida. Both will perk you up on a warm spring day.

Stay at Universal’s Newest Hotels From $159 Per Night, Plus Tax: Enjoy multiple days of Mardi Gras fun and be among the first to experience Universal's stunning new hotels – Universal Stella Nova Resort (Opening January 21st, 2025) and Universal Terra Luna Resort (Opening March 25th, 2025). You must book by April 9th for travel between January 21st-April 10th, 2025 (Sunday-Thursday).

Exclusive Passholder Merchandise: Take a piece of Mardi Gras home with you by shopping exclusive Passholder merchandise at select locations. Available Products: T-Shirt – $33.00 + Tax Magnet – $12.00 + Tax Pin – $11.00 + Tax

