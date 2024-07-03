Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant for Their 90th Anniversary

July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day, and Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant will be celebrating the occasion during their 90th year.

There’s no better place to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day than the place famous for fried chicken – Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Guests on this day will have the opportunity to experience special restaurant photo-ops, a collectible menu that pays tribute to the past and the opportunity to win prizes that include items such as complimentary appetizers, brunch passes and special discounts.

Guests who share the same birth year as the restaurant (with valid ID) will receive a complimentary meal!

The story of Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant begins in the 1920s when Walter and Cordelia Knott began farming their acres of leased land in the farm community of Buena Park. To make ends meet, Cordelia began serving hot biscuits and homemade preserves to customers of the family’s roadside produce stand. Word spread, and by 1934 it became necessary for Cordelia to expand her menu to include her now famous country-fried chicken.

On opening day on June 13th, 1934, Cordelia served eight 65-cent dinners on her own wedding china. By 1940, visitors were standing in line for hours to enjoy Walter’s boysenberries and Cordelia’s chicken. The challenge of entertaining the crowds led Walter to create an authentic Ghost Town on the property and Southern California’s first “themed” amusement park was born.

Mrs. Knott’s signature fried chicken dinner meal continues to be served with its family-style dining that includes deliciously herb-seasoned fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, tossed green salad, cherry rhubarb, kernel corn, freshly-made buttermilk biscuits with butter and boysenberry preserve; and a slice of boysenberry pie for dessert.