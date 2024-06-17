SeaWorld Orlando And Aquatica Orlando Launch 4th of July Sale With Savings Up to 55% On Tickets and Annual Passes

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are launching their best sale of the summer with their 4th of July sale, allowing savings up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes.

Summer is here and SeaWorld Orlando

Guarantee your admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando today to enjoy all that Summer has to offer at both parks!

Visit the ultimate summer destination, SeaWorld Orlando, voted one of the best theme parks in America by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice.

SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. Guests can immerse themselves in exhilarating attractions, encounter incredible animals, and be delighted by 60th Anniversary celebrations throughout the park. Indulge in summer flavors throughout the season starting with savory Latin favorites during Viva La Musica and then roll into the all-American classics with the return of Bands, Brew and BBQ. As the sun sets, the energy intensifies, with pulsating dance parties, cutting-edge shows, and an irresistible wave of good vibes filling the air. Guests can discover their favorite thrills and attractions through an entirely new experience and prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure with the All-New Penguin Trek, opening soon.

The immersive new Antarctica realm will be home to the highly anticipated family launch coaster, Penguin Trek, set to open soon. In the realm, guests can cool off at "South Pole Sips," the latest addition to SeaWorld Orlando's vibrant bar scene, offering ice-cold draft beer, canned selections, and tantalizing frozen cocktails. The beloved Expedition Café has also reopened within the Antarctica Realm, boasting a NEW diverse menu that caters to every palate, from healthy grab-and-go options to delectable dishes inspired by Italian and Asian cuisines. Guests can also cool off and enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the expansive penguin habitat, making Antarctica a must-visit destination for guests of all ages.

The brand-new Shamu & Crew parade that features the park’s ocean crew and the beloved SeaWorld characters, Shamu and Crew, will delight guests of all ages.

Guests can view the innovative and electrifying thrills of the ALL-NEW live stunt show, Xceleration. This adrenaline-charged experience features hip hop music, BMX bikers, and stunt performers who twist, flip and spin, blurring the boundaries between sport and art with movement and rhythm.

Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience is now showing! This NEW Sea Lion animal presentation will have guests laughing and learning loads of fun facts about sea lions.

Amazing creatures star in Rescue Tails, a Seaport Theater production where guests can learn more about the value of conservation while hearing heartwarming stories of animal rescues.

The night sky comes to life when the sun goes down during the Ignite Fireworks show daily starting on June 14. With the help of music, lighting and pyrotechnics, Ignite Fireworks brings the brilliance of the sea up into the air.

Every night is a party when Bayside Stadium becomes home to the transformative Club SeaGlow where dancing, lights, music and more takes the excitement levels to a new high. All evening long, a DJ will play dance music, creating an unforgettably exciting and exhilarating atmosphere.

Running for eight consecutive weekends from July 6 through August 25 is Bands, Brew & BBQ. Guests are invited to indulge in a unique blend of live music, mouth-watering BBQ, and refreshing brews, while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations, making it the perfect summer outing for families and friends alike.

Aquatica Orlando, voted #1 Best Outdoor Water Park in America for four straight years by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice, is the ideal summertime destination, offering both fun and relaxation. From exhilarating daytime attractions like the ALL-NEW Tassie’s Underwater Twist to family-friendly spots like the NEW Turi’s Kid Cove and the NEW Tamariki Twirl water slide.

The world’s most immersive waterslide promises to transport guests all the way to Australia’s Shark Bay, where they will glide through a vibrant digital underwater world set in luscious sea grass meadows and brimming with marine life. Guests will encounter incredible species such as manta rays, humpback whales, colorful schools of fish, a variety of plant life, sea turtles and even the occasional shark, all of which call the Shark Bay region home. All while twisting, turning, and swirling through a unique super-bowl element.

Racing along the action river through the white waters of Aquatica makes this family thrill one all guests will love. Featuring a roaring sea of high tides, swirling whirlies and gushing geysers making this river ride the one to beat.

Children walk into a world made just for them in this zone where they can Splish, splash, and play all day. Grabbing a tube and hopping onto Tamariki Twirl will ensure kids will glide into memories that will last a lifetime.

At Cutback Cove, the waves are always rolling, and the action's always high. At Big Surf Shores, the surf can be high or slow and easy. Two separate pools that let you decide how you want to spend the day, one thing is for sure, they will provide unique enjoyment for hours on end.

With various locations across the park from the island of Roa’s Rapids to the beachy shores of the wave pools, guests can reserve their own private oasis.

Guests will find it easy to beat the heat when everywhere they look there are enhanced pathway shades, misters and beach umbrellas helping keep everyone cool on their day of fun.

Favorites galore are to be found on the NEW menu with sandwiches, specialty wraps and fresh salads, along with loaded fries, chicken tenders and delectable desserts. Plus, ice cold beer, wine, sangria, and assorted Coca-Cola products.

Guests can wander into the world of relaxing vibes at this sandy spot where they can choose from a variety of frozen drinks and tropical cocktails—including the signature Orlando Vice—and enjoy the view whether they take advantage of the 360-degree setup or check out the bar’s TVs.

Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando: “Summer at SeaWorld is kicking off with a sea of new offerings. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to a variety of ALL-NEW experiences like our brand new Shamu & Crew Parade, Xceleration – a cirque-style show, a new Sea Lion presentation and, of course, the return of the best fireworks show in town: Ignite. We cannot wait to ‘sea’ you at SeaWorld this Summer.”

Brad Gilmour, Park President of Aquatica Orlando: "We are proud to welcome guests to the park this summer where they can experience the ALL-NEW Tassie's Underwater Twist, with its one-of-a-kind immersive experience and adrenaline pumping twists and turns. We are so excited for guests to experience all that this incredible park has to offer while making unforgettable memories with family and friends."