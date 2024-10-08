Hurricane Milton Closures Announced for SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove

As Hurricane Milton approaches central Florida, the theme parks are implementing essential measures to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. Here are the most recent updates regarding closures for SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove.

What's Happening:

The central Florida theme parks are monitoring Hurricane Milton attentively and providing updates to keep guests, workers, and animals safe.

Here are the latest updates for SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove.

SeaWorld Orlando:

Remains open on Tuesday, October 8th.

Closed on Wednesday, October 9th, and Thursday, October 10th.

Aquatica Orlando:

Remains open on Tuesday, October 8th.

Closed on Wednesday, October 9th, and Thursday, October 10th.

Discovery Cove:

Remains open on Tuesday, October 8th.

Closed on Wednesday, October 9th, and Thursday, October 10th.

The Storm Policy is in effect. For assistance, reach out to our Guest Services team via email at [email protected] or by calling 407-513-4600.

If you choose to email, include your reservation number and the phrase "Hurricane rebooking" in the subject line.

No information as of yet if the parks will reopen on Friday, October 11th, since they will have to assess any possible damage and decide when it is safe to reopen.

For up-to-the-minute information on the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida theme parks, click here