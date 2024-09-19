Tickets Now on Sale for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Europa Clipper Launch at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Tickets are now on sale to see SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch NASA’s Europa Clipper at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What’s Happening:

At Kennedy Space Center, see SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch NASA’s Europa Clipper no earlier than (NET) Thursday, October 10th, 2024 at 12:31 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A.

Seven miles from LC-39A is the main complex where guests can see the launch from either Atlantis North Lawn or the Atlantis South Lot.

This will open at 9:30 a.m. and is included with the price of admission.

Limited bleacher seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis with launch audio, live videofeed, and commentary provided by a space expert.

The Feel the Heat Package:

There are special tickets available now that will offer the best viewing for the launch.

The Feel the Heat package costs $250 and offers guests special access behind NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

While being only four miles away from the launch pad, see Europa Clipper take flight from the lawn. This ticket also includes: Two-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Bus transportation to the Apollo/Saturn V Center Real-time launch commentary from a space expert Complimentary meal Premium souvenir and commemorative launch card, badge, and lanyard Digital photo

