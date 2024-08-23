Universal Fan Fest Nights After-Hours Event Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood Next Spring

An all-new separately ticketed event celebrating the most compelling worlds of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming and Anime is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next spring!
What’s Happening:
- From the creators of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood will introduce Universal Fan Fest Nights in Spring 2025.
- This separately ticketed event will feature a collection of unique fan favorite experiences, inspired by three popular experiences – with more to be announced soon.
- The first three properties revealed are Star Trek, Back to the Future and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.
- The after-hours event is said to include a dynamic line-up of captivating, immersive in-world experiences, alongside celebratory activations throughout the theme park – that includes live entertainment and cosplay.
- Attendees can also partake in specially themed food and new collections of merchandise, such as collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more.
- More details and ticketing information on this unique, breakthrough themed event will be shared soon.
What They’re Saying:
- Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood: “For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand. From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com