Universal Fan Fest Nights After-Hours Event Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood Next Spring

An all-new separately ticketed event celebrating the most compelling worlds of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming and Anime is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next spring!

What’s Happening:

From the creators of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood will introduce Universal Fan Fest Nights in Spring 2025.

This separately ticketed event will feature a collection of unique fan favorite experiences, inspired by three popular experiences – with more to be announced soon.

The first three properties revealed are Star Trek , Back to the Future and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS .

, and . The after-hours event is said to include a dynamic line-up of captivating, immersive in-world experiences, alongside celebratory activations throughout the theme park – that includes live entertainment and cosplay.

Attendees can also partake in specially themed food and new collections of merchandise, such as collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more.

More details and ticketing information on this unique, breakthrough themed event will be shared soon.

What They’re Saying:

Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood: “For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand. From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way.”