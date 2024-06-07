Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Offered Exclusive Viewing Areas for New CineSational Show and Mega Movie Parade

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will have a limited time opportunity to see two brand-new shows from exclusive viewing areas.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, Universal Studios Florida is set to debut two brand-new entertainment offerings – CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Universal Mega Movie Parade.
- For a limited time only, Annual Passholders will be able to see both new shows from exclusive viewing areas.
- Passholders can enjoy CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular from an exclusive viewing area located at Central Park in Universal Studios Florida. Space is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.
- This viewing area will be available on the following dates:
- June 14 – 16
- June 21 – 23
- June 28 – 30
- From July 3 – 10, Passholders can enjoy Universal Mega Movie Parade from an exclusive viewing area in front of Mel’s Drive-In in Universal Studios Florida. Space is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.
- CineSational: A Symphonic Celebration officially debuts Friday, June 14th, while Universal Mega Movie Parade will debut on Wednesday, July 3rd.
- Click here to find out more about both new offerings, as well as other new experiences this summer at Universal Orlando.
