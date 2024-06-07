Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Offered Exclusive Viewing Areas for New CineSational Show and Mega Movie Parade

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will have a limited time opportunity to see two brand-new shows from exclusive viewing areas.

What’s Happening:

This summer, Universal Studios Florida is set to debut two brand-new entertainment offerings – CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Universal Mega Movie Parade.

For a limited time only, Annual Passholders will be able to see both new shows from exclusive viewing areas.

Passholders can enjoy CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular from an exclusive viewing area located at Central Park in Universal Studios Florida. Space is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

This viewing area will be available on the following dates: June 14 – 16 June 21 – 23 June 28 – 30

From July 3 – 10, Passholders can enjoy Universal Mega Movie Parade from an exclusive viewing area in front of Mel’s Drive-In in Universal Studios Florida. Space is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

CineSational: A Symphonic Celebration officially debuts Friday, June 14th, while Universal Mega Movie Parade will debut on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Click here