Universal Orlando Reveals Line-Up of Halloween Horror Nights Perks for Annual Passholders

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will have extra reasons to enjoy the spooky season this year, with some Halloween Horror Nights exclusive perks.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights at Universal Studios Florida from August 30th–November 3rd, 2024.

You never feel more alive than when you're scared to death at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights – and you can enhance your horror with some exclusive Passholder perks.

Here’s everything Universal Orlando has in store for Passholders during Halloween Horror Nights: Discounts on Single-Night Tickets: Passholders save on select single-night event tickets in August and September! (Aug. 30-31 , Sept. 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29 ) Premier Passholder Free Event Ticket: Enjoy one free night of admission to Halloween Horror Nights on select nights. Just present your valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile. Valid only on one of the following dates (Excludes Premier Scream Night on Aug. 29th): September 4–8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 25, 26, 29 October 2, 3, 9, 10, 30 November 1–3 Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night Passholder Discount: All Passholders may purchase the Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night at a discounted rate of $325 + tax valid for admission on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.



R.I.P Tour & Private R.I.P. Tour Discount: Get the blood-red carpet treatment with an evening of terror, featuring a guided tour of Halloween Horror Nights. Premier and Preferred Passholders get 10% off, while Power Passholders get 5% off.

Premier Passholders get 15% off and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off Halloween Horror Nights Food and Beverage Tents on event nights.

Exclusive Menu Items: Sink your teeth into these new menu items created just for Passholders. To order a Passholder Exclusive Menu item, ask venue Team Member for assistance. Includes the following new items: Chocolate Peanut Butter Creeper at Universal Studios Florida at Central Parks Crepes Black Serpent Pasta at Universal Islands of Adventure at Confisco Grille Witches Potion Tea at Starbucks

Sink your teeth into these new menu items created just for Passholders. To order a Passholder Exclusive Menu item, ask venue Team Member for assistance. Includes the following new items:

Hotels and Packages: Stay and scream with an exclusive Passholder Hotel & Event Ticket Package, including a Commemorative Passholder Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Pin, a dedicated entry gate for Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests, complimentary transportation to Universal Orlando's theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.

Wear the Scare: Be among the first to access the Tribute Store and get your claws on exclusive Halloween Horror Nights Passholder merchandise on Wednesday, August 28th, from 11:00 a.m.–park close.

Ghoulish Giveaway: Show your devotion to the horror with a free Passholder Exclusive Magnet. Pick-up is located in Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, while supplies last from October 1st-November 3rd. Islands of Adventure: UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon (11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily) Universal Studios Florida: Five and Dime in Hollywood (park open-park close)

Show your devotion to the horror with a free Passholder Exclusive Magnet. Pick-up is located in Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, while supplies last from October 1st-November 3rd.