Universal Orlando Announces Operational Changes and Closures Due to Hurricane Milton

Universal Orlando Resort has announced closures due to the imminent threat of Hurricane Milton.

UPDATE – October 10th, 2024:

Universal Orlando Resort will resume normal operations on Friday, October 11th – including theme parks, CityWalk, Halloween Horror Nights and Early Park Admission.

Previously – October 8th, 2024:

As Hurricane Milton is set to make its way through the Central Florida area early Thursday, Universal Orlando has made some operational changes for Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th.

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will remain open until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and will be closed entirely on Thursday.

They note that hours of operation on Wednesday are subject to change based on forecast alterations, and some attractions and experiences may be limited.

Volcano Bay will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The hotels of Universal Orlando will remain operational as they focus on taking care of guests.

At this time, the resort anticipates a full reopening on Friday, October 11th, pending the outcome of storm impacts. Halloween Horror Nights is currently planned to go ahead as scheduled on Friday.

For up-to-the-minute information on the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida theme parks, click here