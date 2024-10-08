Universal Orlando Announces Operational Changes and Closures Due to Hurricane Milton

Universal Orlando Resort has announced closures due to the imminent threat of Hurricane Milton.
UPDATE – October 10th, 2024:
- Universal Orlando Resort will resume normal operations on Friday, October 11th – including theme parks, CityWalk, Halloween Horror Nights and Early Park Admission.
Previously – October 8th, 2024:
- As Hurricane Milton is set to make its way through the Central Florida area early Thursday, Universal Orlando has made some operational changes for Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th.
- Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will remain open until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and will be closed entirely on Thursday.
- They note that hours of operation on Wednesday are subject to change based on forecast alterations, and some attractions and experiences may be limited.
- Volcano Bay will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled on both Wednesday and Thursday.
- The hotels of Universal Orlando will remain operational as they focus on taking care of guests.
- At this time, the resort anticipates a full reopening on Friday, October 11th, pending the outcome of storm impacts. Halloween Horror Nights is currently planned to go ahead as scheduled on Friday.
- For up-to-the-minute information on the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Central Florida theme parks, click here.
