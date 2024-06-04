Dates Announced for Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival Rock the Universe at Universal Studios Florida

Christian music fans, mark your calendars as Universal Studios Florida has announced the dates for Florida's biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando

Although artists have not been revealed as of yet, this event will take place on January 24th and 25th, 2025.

All that has been shared so far is the Sunday morning worship service with the description: “Wrap up your weekend praising God with youth from around the country at a powerful non-denominational worship service. Admission included with any Rock the Universe ticket.”

Terms and Conditions: (According to Universal Studios Florida website)

Rock the Universe is a separately ticketed special event held on two specific dates.

Event occurs rain or shine.

No rain checks, returns or refunds.

Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice.

Parking fees are not included.

General theme park admission tickets including, but not limited to, Annual Passes and Complimentary passes are not valid for this event.

Additional restrictions may apply.

Planning a Trip?

