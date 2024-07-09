Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Presented by Orlando Health Returns August 16th

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining presented by Orlando Health, will be returning this fall with a record 150 restaurants included.

What's Happening:

Celebrating its 19th season, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining presented by Orlando Health returns this fall from August 16th through September 30th with a record 150 restaurants, including 25 new restaurants and nine recognized by the MICHELIN Guide.

Restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60, continuing the tiered menu system introduced in 2023 throughout the six-week run.

Menus are now live at the new OrlandoMagicalDining.com

Diners can book reservations, filter by area or even specific neighborhoods, menu tiers, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dietary preferences.

New to the website, diners can find arts and cultural events curated by United Arts of Central Florida for a well-rounded night out or find deals to enhance their experience with an affordable overnight stay.

Additional menus and hotel deals will be added in the coming weeks.

Orlando Health will serve as the presenting sponsor for Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program through a multiyear deal.

This builds on the current health and wellness partnership between Visit Orlando and Orlando Health, which commits to healthy travel and offers high-quality, health-related options and medical services for visitors to the destination.

New and Noteworthy Restaurants for 2024:

Adega Gaucha — Kissimmee ($40)

Armando’s — College Park ($40)

Armando’s — Lake Nona ($40)

Armando’s — Winter Park ($40)

Braccia Ristorante ($40)

Chayote Barrio Kitchen ($60)

Chef’s Table at The Edgewater ($60)

Chima Steakhouse ($60)

Citrus Club ($40)

Crocante Restaurant + Bar ($40)

Cru Quarters at The Mayflower ($40)

F&D Prime Modern Steakhouse ($60)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ($40)

Helena Modern Riviera ($40)

Nami ($60)

Norman’s Orlando ($60)

Pine & Oak Tavern ($40)

Sophia’s Trattoria ($40)

Summer House on the Lake ($40)

Trabucco ($40)

Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Twin View Restaurant at Evermore Resort ($60)

Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — East Orlando ($40)

Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — West Orlando ($40)

Yamasan Sushi and Grill ($40)

Nine participating restaurants are featured in the MICHELIN Guide:

AVA MediterrAegean ($60 – Recommended)

BACAN ($60 – Recommended)

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen ($60 – Recommended)

Kabooki Sushi (East Colonial location) ($40 – Recommended)

Maxine’s on Shine ($40 – Recommended)

Ravello ($60 – Recommended)

The Pinery ($40 – Recommended)

The Ravenous Pig ($40 – Bib Gourmand)

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen ($40 – Bib Gourmand)

Dine for a Cause:

Each year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining selects non-profit organizations that make an impact on the Orlando community as charity beneficiaries, with $1 for each $40 meal and $2 for each $60 meal going toward the organization.

This year’s beneficiary is The Mustard Seed of Central Florida

In addition to providing household items for reuse, The Mustard Seed recycles unusable items to create a more sustainable community.

Since 2011, their innovative recycling program has deconstructed over 160,000 mattresses, repurposing components and diverting nearly 4 million cubic feet of waste from landfills, significantly reducing environmental impact.

Visit Orlando will also award a $3,000 donation to one local nonprofit that offers impactful approaches to creating thriving and sustainable communities in each of Orange County’s six commission districts.

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has raised more than $2.5 million for local organizations since 2009.

Last year, the program donated $269,272 to charities supporting survivors of abuse in Central Florida, including organizations addressing human trafficking.

With the funds raised, The Lifeboat Project hired a case manager, purchased vehicles for transportation services, and began constructing a safe house.

What They're Saying:

Casandra Matej, president & CEO of Visit Orlando: “With record participation for 2024, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining continues to shine a spotlight on Orlando’s vibrant and expanding culinary scene, offers diners delicious meals at even better prices and, best of all, benefits a local charity. As we celebrate our 19th season, we are pleased to welcome Orlando Health as our presenting sponsor, and we look forward to our community coming together to support this year’s charity recipient, The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, a fantastic organization focused on community sustainability.”

"Magical Dining is beloved by not only our local community but also by visitors from all over who come to experience Orlando. As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Visit Orlando, we're thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of a program that not only supports our city but also gives back to fantastic local charity partners. This new element of our partnership propels forward our mission of caring for and about our community." Kathy Baldwin, Executive Director, The Mustard Seed of Central Florida: "We are excited to be the beneficiary of Visit Orlando's Magical Dining program. These funds will help us serve more clients in need of basic furniture for stability. Thank you for supporting a sustainable future for Florida."