Warner Bros. Discovery Announces New Global Experiences Division

In a move to expand the company’s experience offerings, the new division will cover theme parks, studio tours, exhibitions, retail destinations and more.

Announced by chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Cambell, the restructure will focus on studio tours, retail destinations, touring exhibitions and all location-based experiences. In the move, the media company is “bringing together the existing licensed entertainment and owned and operated teams into a single worldwide division,” as stated by their official release.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences will dramatically and strategically grow their current offerings as well as pursue new businesses that capture their top intellectual properties like Universal has done with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The media company currently offers studio tours in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo. WB, which also boasts an impressive amount of traveling exhibits and retail opportunities, will combine their talented teams that bring these experiences to life to create immersive and extraordinary offerings around the world.

WBD Global Experiences will combine the existing Global Theme Entertainment licensing group with the Studio Tours and Retail division for this exciting new division. Hoping to drive growth in their experience offerings, WBD will continue to develop location-based entertainment options featuring IPs like DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo and more.

