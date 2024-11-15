Characters from New Film to Appear at “Wicked: The Experience” in Universal Studios Florida

Along with an immersive exhibit and retail experience, it seems that fans will also get to meet and greet with the main characters from the film at the new Wicked: The Experience, coming to Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

Some familiar friends were spotted at the new Wicked: The Experience coming to Universal Studios Florida as Universal Orlando

During a special preview of the new location, Glinda and Elphaba were on scene, where they were teasing a return to the new experience on November 22nd, the same day that the film is released in theaters.

That means along with the retail experience, fans can also expect to find a character meet and greet in the new location.

Housed in the former location of the UNIVRS store (and the Hello Kitty store before that, and Lucy: A Tribute before that), Wicked: The Experience will allow guests to have the unique opportunity to step into the fantastical Land of Oz.

This exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience (with a similar counterpart coming to Universal Studios Hollywood) will whisk guests along the yellow brick road and into a variety of iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City.

Fanciful costumes and props created by the designers from the film will also be on display as guests become immersed in spectacular scenic and theming that will recreate some of the most memorable moments of the film.

Plenty of Wicked merchandise will be found at this location as well, and you can get a sneak peek of the collections at our post, over here

At Universal CityWalk in both Orlando and Hollywood, there will also be Wicked themed dining options as well as limited-time Wicked treats at Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

If you'd like to visit the Universal Orlando Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel