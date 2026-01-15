"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for January 13th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 245 – January 13, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Ribbon Aesthetic Arrives on Starbucks Mugs at Walt Disney World

Each year brings different items at the Starbucks locations around the Disney Parks. This year is no different, with new mugs featuring a new and unique aesthetic that we spotted at Walt Disney World. Available in two colors, the new ceramic mugs feature a distinct, ribbon-esque look that features the silhouette of Cinderella Castle (in pink or blue!) surrounded by ribbons and bows.

Fresh Disney Gear: New Walt Disney World Collections for 2026 Arrive on Store Shelves

As we enter 2026, two new lines of Walt Disney World merchandise has arrived on store shelves, one of which features a stylistic take at the four icons of "The Vacation Kingdom of the World."We spotted these new collection at Bayview Gifts at Disney's Contemporary Resort, with the first featuring the stylized icon designs on a variety of items such as a T-Shirt, sweater, MagicBand+ and a mug.

Disney Unveils Stunning Collectible Celebrating 60 Years of "Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree"

Not only is Disney's version of Winnie the Pooh celebrating his birthday, but the character as a whole is turning 100 years old this year! The collectible recreates the iconic scene from Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, where Pooh gets stuck in the door to his home, while Christopher Robin, Eeyore, and Kanga attempt to get him out.



Artist Spotlight: Meet the Artists Kicking Off the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and with it comes one of EPCOT’s most exciting celebrations of creativity, cuisine, and performance. Kicking off the festival’s opening week, a lineup of beloved artists and performers will bring their artistic energy to the park as guests immerse themselves in colorful galleries



Disneyland Paris Launches 2026 Pièces Jaunes Campaign

For the 33rd year, Disneyland Paris has teamed up with the Fondation des Hôpitaux, launching the 2026 Pièces Jaunes campaign. An exclusive Disneyland Paris limited edition merchandise collection supporting Pièces Jaunes has launched - including a pin, Minnie ears, a tote bag and socks



Magic Key Holders Invited to Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Disney California Adventure with Special Offerings

The Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year and Magic Key holders can get in on the act with a couple of exclusive offerings.



New Year, New Figures: Hasbro Unveils New Line-Up of Marvel and Star Wars Products

Hasbro is ringing in the new year with new Marvel and Star Wars products – from pre-school products inspired by shows like Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends to items for older collectors from both universes.



New Star Wars Action Figures for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection Revealed During Hasbro's January 2026 FanStream

This morning, Hasbro Pulse held its first live Star Wars FanStream of 2026, and during the 35-minute session, the popular toy company revealed some exciting new action figures for The Vintage Collection and The Black Series. More details below!

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – January 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store January 11-17

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!



Start of Something New: High School Musical 20th Merchandise Coming to Disney Store

Disney Store has a nostalgia-fueled merchandise drop that will have you bopping to the top in celebration of the 20th anniversary of High School Musical.



On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the brand new Jiminy Cricket collectible sipper. Released as a part of the “Celebrate Happy” 70th anniversary celebration, the full body model of Pinocchio’s conscience is absolutely adorable!

Listen to Your Conscience: New Jiminy Cricket Sipper Arrives at Disneyland

Photos: Explore the Recently Opened lululemon Store at Downtown Disney

Just before Christmas, the athletic apparel store lululemon opened up a brand-new location at Downtown Disney. Today, we made our way to the Disneyland Resort to check out the new location.

Photos: Disney's Blind Box Craze Takes Over Disney Storyland Boutique at Downtown Disney

Back in November, Disney Storyland Boutique in Downtown Disney was transformed to become the west coast home of the new Disney blind box craze The new location features major collectible brands, like Cosbi, Beast Kingdom, and Pop Mart, all of which have partnered with Disney to bring blind boxes of favorite characters from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.



Chained to the Magic: New Character Keychains Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Show off your favorite Disney characters with a brand new set of character keychains now available at Walt Disney World. The new line includes both standalone charm keychains, as well as matching character sets perfect for sharing with your best friend.



Hollywood Tower Couture: Disney's Hollywood Studios Releases New T-Shirt Featuring Tower of Terror

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a new Disney’s Hollywood Studios shirt perfect for the park's biggest fans. Featuring a stylized water-color design of the park’s Sunset Blvd area, the park’s icon, Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, is placed front and center.



Red Dress, White Dots, Hair Bow. New Minnie Mouse Styles Pop Into Disney Store

It's almost National Polka Dots Day (January 22), and Disney Store has everything you need to add a bit of Minnie Mouse style to your wardrobe. The Red Minnie Collection has just arrived, featuring fashionable looks for older and younger fans alike.

