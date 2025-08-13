"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up For August 12th

Join us as we talk Disney Cutie Ghost collection, "Hocus Pocus" at Posh Peanut and everything Halloween!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 226 – August 12, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Magic Kingdom Stoney Clover Lane Disney Parks Collection

Earlier this month, the stylish Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection returned to Disney Store after completely selling out. Now, over at Magic Kingdom, several items from the collection are available to purchase at The Emporium.

Disney Store Welcomes Disney Cutie Ghost Collection

Now that the fall season is approaching, Halloween at Disney Store is in full swing and trendy merchandise collections are part of the fun. Today sees the arrival of the Disney Cutie Ghost Collection and a super charming Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost lamp. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get into the spirit of the season!

New Disney Plush Revealed: Squishmallows, Wishables & More for 2025

Disney has officially pulled back the curtain on a huge new assortment of plush merchandise, promising a delightful blitz of collectibles for fans of all ages arriving throughout the rest of 2025 and into early 2026.

Hocus Pocus Disney Posh Peanut Collection

While we are still a little over two-and-a-half months away from the official celebration, children’s clothing brand Posh Peanut has released a collection of Hocus Pocus-inspired items to kick off the festivities. While Posh Peanut specializes in children’s clothing, this collection doesn’t leave the adults out of the spellbinding fun of their new clothing and accessories.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2025 Merch Unveiled

In addition to sharing the Foodie Guide for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween lovers at this year’s event.

RSVLTS New Disney Villain Bad Apple Collection

RSVLTS has just unleashed a new line of shirts dedicated to some of Disney's most notorious antagonists! Whether you're a fan of classic baddies or modern ne'er-do-wells, this collection will let you showcase your villainous side with style.

Disney Costumes for Magical Halloween Fun

With the Halloween season just around the corner, those planning to dress up as their favorite Disney characters can get a head start with costumes inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more!

Star Wars Droid Celebrates Halloween at Galaxy's Edge

While visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted an adorable new collectible droid now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Known as R2-B0025, the Droid Factory collectible takes on a Jack-O-Lantern aesthetic just in time for Halloween season.

Hasbro Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber Unboxing and Review

Laughing Place recently received in the mail from our friends at Hasbro a sample copy of the popular toy company’s new Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber set for us to unbox and review for our audience.

ESPN Never Tell Me the Odds Podcast

Star Wars Night With the Arizona Diamondbacks

Sometimes the best family memories are the spontaneous detours that send you light-speeding toward something unforgettable. That is exactly what happened during ESPN 8: The Ocho when Rebekah learned ESPN's Never Tell Me the Odds, a Star Wars podcast, would be recording live during Star Wars Night at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pins Weekly Reveal Keeps Collectors Excited

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Pumpkin Spice Collection is Seasonal Sensation

We’re just weeks away from the official start to Fall and the kickoff to Pumpkin Spice everything! This year Disney Store is also embracing the sweet treat trend through a new collection of apparel and accessories from Loungely, Spirit Jersey and more.

Spellbinding Harveys Maleficent Tote Bag at Disney Store

Last year, Harveys stirred up some mystical magic in the form of a tote bag featuring the one and only Maleficent! Swirl your wardrobe with the majestic and wicked purples and greens associated with our favorite horned baddie through this popular Harveys collaboration that has returned to Disney Store.

Golden Book: Midcentury Disney Art & Illustration Collection

Many children have grown up glued to the pages of the gorgeous illustrations of the classic Little Golden Books. This treasured piece of many childhoods is being given a deluxe new treatment as art book publisher Taschen presents a new anthology of classic Disney stories.

EPCOT Test Track 3 New Tees and Pin

As Disney fans have quickly fallen in love with EPCOT’s third Test Track iteration, guests riding the attraction can now pick up several new pieces of merchandise to commemorate the transportation-themed thrill ride.

Starbucks Collection: Unveiling Disney's Fall Line

Fall is almost upon us, and with the imminent arrival of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Walt Disney World, Starbucks has debuted their latest Disney Parks collection. Pumpkin spice lovers will adore this new collection, which features a tote bag, an acrylic tumbler, and a travel tumbler. The design, which is the same across all the products, features everything fall you could think of – from pumpkins (Mickey-shaped and not), to leaves and even a PSL (pumpkin spice latte) reference.

Mickey's Not So Scary Event Exclusive Passholder Merch

Thus far, Walt Disney World has previewed two merchandise items for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that will be exclusive to Annual Passholders. Passholders will be able to commemorate their visit to this year’s eerie event with a themed shirt and pin – both available to purchase at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.

Halloween Horror Nights Debuts HamiKuma Merch

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood later this month, and with a bigger and bolder event than ever before, the merchandise is doing just the same. Select sinister souvenirs are already available at shop.UniversalOrlando.com, with more arrivals haunting soon.

