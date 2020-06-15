Dress Your Best for Dreamland with New Sleepwear from shopDisney

shopDisney is wishing everyone sweet dreams with the latest additions to their sleepwear collection. Whether you’re looking for pajama sets, sleep shirts, or lounge pants, shopDisney has you covered with colorful and cozy looks for the whole family. So rest well Disney fans and remember, “a dream is a wish your heart makes, when you’re fast asleep.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Pajama Sets for Women

If you prefer the cohesive, matching bedtime look, then these new sets are exactly what you’ve been dreaming of! There’s no age limit to who can enjoy these comfy styles, but we’ve got a feeling that those of you growing up in the 90s and 00s will find them especially charming.

Sleep Shirts

Slip into one of these soft sleep shirts and every moment will feel like you're living your best dream!

Lounge Pants

Grownups need to relax too and these Disney printed pants are a great way to add some fun to your restful rituals.

Sleepwear for Girls

These cute looks will bring some magic to bedtime and there’s no doubt, she’ll be the best dressed in dreamland with her Disney pajamas!

Sleepwear for Boys

A play filled day calls for a restful night and while the bedtime routine can be anything but, at least kids will want to jump into these fun sleep sets!