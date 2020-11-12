Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for November 11th

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Each week we’re going to bring you some of the best new items available from Disney and other officially licensed retailers like BoxLunch, Hasbro, Entertainment Earth and so much more. And who knows, we may even take a gander at the crafty items found on Etsy. So grab your favorite drink or snack and join us as we chat about shopping.

Barely Necessities Episode 2 – November 11, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories, and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

This week the Rebekahs discussed more holiday merchandise available now online and at World of Disney; the new Baby Groot interactive toy and companion bluetooth speaker; the Star Wars Celebration store which opens soon; and we had our first visitor. Alex stopped by the studio to give us an overview of the shopping experience at the newly reopened Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!

Disney

Aulani

Star Wars

Marvel

Barely Necessities Episode 1 – November 4, 2020

Welcome to our inaugural episode of Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! Today, co-hosts Rebekah and Bekah chatted about the Disney Parks Holiday Collections; upcoming shopDisney Collections; Top 15 Toys, Soul merchandise; the Loki RockLove series and more!

Disney

shopDisney Collections

Star Wars

Marvel

