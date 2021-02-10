Clarabelle Cow and Friends Celebrate Lunar New Year on Disney x Kate Space Collection

Lunar New Year officially starts this Friday and 2021 marks the year of the Ox. In celebration of the season, kate spade’s latest Disney arrivals feature Clarabelle Cow with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck for some fun female fashion.
disney x kate spade Clarabelle & Friends
“Part of our newest collaboration in our long friendship with Disney, this collection is decorated with Clarabelle, Minnie and Daisy in celebration of the year of the ox.” kate spade is bringing a little magic to the fashion world with this charming and chic collection that’s perfect for the New Year!
Tote Bag
Key Fob
Sweatshirt
Wallet
More Lunar New Year Merchandise
- kate spade isn’t the only one to commemorate Lunar New Year! shopDisney is celebrating the holiday with fun and festive merchandise starring some favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
- Even the Disney nuiMOs have fashions designed just for the occasion and fans can find them on shopDisney and at Disney resorts.