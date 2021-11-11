“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 11th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 50 – November 11, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

This week we’re in plush heaven with the Fantasmic! Disney Parks Wishables and Disney Animated Classics VHS Plush and Pins collection on shopDisney. We head to Disney Springs to check Drawn to Life merchandise, discuss the Kida Limited Edition Doll debuting next week, and share 10 Marvel gifts from shopDisney. For Star Wars we look at Week 5 of Bring Home the Bounty, Enso Rings’ Lightsaber Collection, and some beautiful Star Wars-inspired engagement rings and jewelry.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

November Disney Parks Wishables: Fantasmic!

Well hello there Wishables fans! It’s Wednesday and that means time for a new release of the ultra cute micro plush pals. Today’s friends come from the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! that has played at Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

90s Rewind: Disney Animated Classics Anniversary VHS Plush and Pin Sets

Just when you think that Disney couldn’t come up with cuter merchandise that they’ve already released, they find a way to surprise fans with more. Take for instance these nostalgic VHS Plush and VHS Pin anniversary sets that call back to some of our favorite home video releases from the 1990s

Drawn to Life Merchandise Now Available at Cirque Du Soleil Store in Disney Springs

In addition to the sneak peek we got at the new Cirque Du Soleil show, Drawn to Life, we also got to check out the Cirque Du Soleil Store, which just reopened today with all sorts of new merchandise.

Princess Kida Limited Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney November 15th

At long last, shopDisney is showing some love for Princess Kida, from Atlantis: The Lost Empire with a Limited Edition Doll coming to the site on November 15th.

10 Perfect Gifts from shopDisney for the Marvel Fan in Your Life This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching and that means the holiday shopping season is upon us. Luckily, shopDisney has you covered. If you’re looking for that perfect gift for the Marvel fan in your life, we’ve assembled a list of our 10 favorite marvelous new items available right now.

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney and Lucasfilm's "Bring Home the Bounty" Global Campaign

As we enter the holiday season this week’s focus is on the entire galaxy! From adorable Grogu plush and toys and Adidas activewear, to advent calendars, new LEGO sets and more, the whole family can celebrate their favorite characters and factions.

Oga's Cantina Rancor Tooth Flight Set, Tiki Mugs on shopDisney

With several unique food and beverage offerings that span the cosmos, any trip to Oga’s is sure to be memorable. Since its opening in 2019, guests have enjoyed the atmosphere and especially love bringing home amazing collectibles like the Rancor Tooth Flight set and Tiki Mugs. Well now you don’t have to make the trek to Batuu to secure your favorites, you just have to visit shopDisney!

Enso Introduces Awesome 3-Ring Star Wars Lightsaber Collection Inspired by the Original Trilogy

Star Wars fans can share their love of the galaxy in nearly every aspect of their lives, even with jewelry accessories. Fans looking for something casual and fun will love the latest Lightsaber-inspired collection from Enso Rings that will speak to Jedi and Sith alike.

Profess Your Love Across the Galaxy with Stunning Engagement Rings from Star Wars Fine Jewelry

You’ve finally met “the one” and want to publicly confirm your relationship by getting married…now you need an engagement ring! If you and your other half tell each other “I love you.” “I know,” or just happen to share a deep appreciation for Star Wars, then you’ll love this Fine Jewelry collection of engagement and His and Hers rings.

Sensational Seven

SLEEPY

Olaf Cuddleez Plush – Frozen – Large 25''

HAPPY

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Classic Doll Play Set

GRUMPY

Disney Wooden Toys Winnie the Pooh & Friends Block Set

DOPEY

Disney Wooden Toys Dumbo Clutch Toy, Amazon Exclusive

SNEEZY

Doc McStuffins Wash Your Hands Doll

BASHFUL

Mickey Mouse Plush – Jumbo 41''

DOC

Disney Wooden Toys Mickey Mouse Figure and Vehicle, Amazon Exclusive

Add to Your Shopping List

"Encanto" Merchandise Dances Its Way onto shopDisney with Toys, Clothing and More

We’re just days away from the debut of Encanto and I’m already excited to meet Mirabel and her family! shopDisney is excited about the premiere too and has added even more magical movie tie-in merchandise to the site.

New Holiday Merchandise Arrives at World of Disney in Disney Springs

It’s a day of new merchandise at Disney Springs, for the 2021 Holiday collection has been released at World of Disney. Jeremiah was on the spot and has some pictures of this year’s yuletide merchandise.

"The Book of Boba Fett" Pin Set Released at Disney Springs

While the new Star Wars TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, may not be coming out on Disney+ until December 29, the Disney Parks have wasted no time promoting it through new merchandise.

New Walt Disney Florida Project MagicBand Spotted at Disney Springs

A new MagicBand has been released featuring Walt Disney with his last and greatest dream, The Florida Project, a.k.a. Walt Disney World.

Join Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive with 10 Magical Gifts to Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

Give the gift of DIsney magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. Best of all you can share your donation simply by visiting shopDisney! As in previous years, Disney has selected 10 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program that fans can donate online now through December 14th.

Celebrate WDW 50 with The Dreamy EARidescent Collection on shopDisney

I have long been in love with the dreamy iridescent color spectrum and I love that Disney is bringing this beautiful element to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collections. Best of all many of the coveted styles are now available on shopDisney so fans across the nation can join the celebration without having to leave home.

Book Review – "Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Tiny Book of Grogu" Will Make a Great Stocking Stuffer

We may be getting The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ before the New Year, but if you know anyone who’d enjoy a stocking stuffer about the adorable character formerly known as Baby Yoda this holiday season, Insight Editions has just published the book for you.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!