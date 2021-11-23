“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 23rd

Barely Necessities Episode 52 – November 23, 2021

Today we’ll start with Black Friday deals on shopDisney, a Beauty and the Beast exclusive on Entertainment Earth, Encanto Happy Meal Toys and an Encanto Makeup Collection, new Dooney & Bourke patterns and the $1,000 Jeweled Ear Hat. Marvel gives us a new book, "Marvel by Design" and our Star Wars finds include Week 7 of Bring Home the Bounty, the Grogu Balloon Funko Pop! for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Legacy Lightsaber hilts, and new Black Series figures.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Holiday Shopping: Save 20% on Home Essentials and Decor with shopDisney's Black Friday Deal

Make the most of this holiday week by getting a jump start on your Black Friday shopping with shopDisney. Today and tomorrow (November 23rd), guests can enjoy 20% off select home essentials and decor with the code: BRIGHT.

Beauty and the Beast" Loungefly Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth is inviting Disney fans to “be their guest” and commemorate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with a new Loungefly Exclusive. This mini backpack features a beautiful stained glass image of Belle and her prince along with the iconic enchanted rose!

Encanto Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald's

Disney’s 60th animated feature, Encanto is about to arrive in theaters and that means it’s time to start a new collection of Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s!

Alamar Cosmetics Celebrates True Beauty with Disney's Encanto Colección

Alamar Cosmetics is bringing the world of Encanto to life through a new makeup collection featuring signature lip glosses, blushes, eyeshadows and more as part of the Disney's Encanto Colección.

WDW 50th Anniversary, Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Collections Now on shopDisney

Disney fashionista agree, you can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags! Well, good news folks, two more collections are now available on shopDisney designed for Walt Disney World and Disney Vacation Club.

$1,000 Jeweled Ear Hat Arrives on shopDisney

Today we’re looking at the posh assortment of must-have Disney ear accessories that eat at your wallet while proving your steadfast devotion to Disney!

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Design Process of Your Favorite Comics with "Marvel by Design" – LaughingPlace.com

Marvel fans can celebrate the striking visuals of their favorite comics with a behind-the-scenes look at the design process behind the logos, covers, lettering, layout, and more in this dynamic new book, Marvel by Design.

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney and Lucasfilm's "Bring Home the Bounty" Global Campaign

Ever since we met Grogu, we’ve been in love with him. No one can escape his charm, not even Bring Home the Bounty! The theme for week seven is all about the adorable Force sensitive alien and his adventures with Mando. From Funko exclusive clothing to an appearance on Disney Emoji Blitz, you don’t want to miss out on these amazing selections.

Funko Debuts Grogu Balloon Pop! from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is just days away and this year, our favorite big eared alien, Grogu will be part of the New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In celebration of the Grogu Funko Pop!-inspired balloon that will sail the sky, the company has introduced new merchandise available exclusively on Funko.com!

Star Wars: The Black Series Figures and Legacy Lightsaber Collectibles Arrive on shopDisney

Long time collectors and new fans have a deep love for all things Star Wars and what better way to show off your fandom than with some awesome figures to display (or play with if you’re a kid)? shopDisney is currently home to Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series figure and the Legacy Lightsaber Collection

Add to Your Shopping List

Esmeralda and Enda Mode Dresses Come to The Dress Shop at Downtown Disney

On a recent visit to Downtown Disney to see their latest offerings, we came across some adorable new styles featuring Esmeralda and Edna Mode. In addition to being on display at the Disneyland Resort, both dresses are now available on shopDisney.

"Gargoyles" Ultimate Thailog Figure Available for Pre-Order from Entertainment Earth

Celebrate Disney’s Gargoyles series with an amazing Ultimate figure of baddie Tahilog available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Minted Debuts Delightful Disney Collection Featuring Princesses, Pixar and More

Online community artisan site, Minted, is bringing Disney magic to fans through a new collection of products for the home featuring Disney and Pixar characters.

Holiday Shopping: New Starbucks Disney Ornaments and Tumblers Feature a Delightfully Retro Design

Whether sipping your coffee or trimming your Christmas tree, you share the merry this holiday season with Disney and Starbucks! No, we’re not talking about specialty beverages but rather new ornaments and tumblers that will add a bit of magic to your day.

Agatha Harkness Exclusive, "Up" Funko Soda Figures Available on Entertainment Earth

A new selection of Disney-themed Funko Soda figures just dropped on Entertainment Earth featuring characters from Marvel's WandaVision and Pixar’s Up.

Jungle Cruise Version of Hungry Hungry Hippos Hits Store Shelves at Walt Disney World

A fun new twist on a classic game has hit store shelves at Walt Disney World. It’s a Jungle Cruise themed version of Hungry Hungry Hippos!

Scentsy Celebrates Mickey and Minnie Mouse's Birthdays with a New Christmas Collection

Christmastime is almost here and Scentsy is celebrating with two Disney releases just in time for the merriest season of all.

