Disney Cruise Line Unveils Disney+ Subscriber Offer – 3rd and 4th Guests Sail Free Per Stateroom

Disney Cruise Line joins the Disney+ Day fun with a special offer for Disney+ Subscribers.

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of a special offer from Disney Cruise Line for sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy from January 2023 through April 2023.
  • This special offer makes the third and fourth Guests in a stateroom free with two full-fare Guests in the same stateroom.
  • Disney+ subscribers can book up to 2 staterooms with this offer.
  • Valid on new and existing reservations.
  • This offer is restricted to stateroom categories 4A–11C and excludes suites and categories with restrictions (VGT, OGT, and IGT).
  • The Disney+ subscriber must be the primary Guest on the reservation and must sail in one of the staterooms booked with the offer. Proof of Disney+ subscription is required or the reservation will be canceled with applicable fees.
  • Taxes, fees, and port expenses for all Guests are not included and are due at the time of final payment.
  • To view the offer, Disney+ subscribers need to sign in to DisneyCruise.com with the same email address as their Disney+ account. Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotions.
  • Bookings with this offer can be made online, through a travel agent, or by calling (800) 951-3532.
  • Online bookings are limited to 4 Guests per stateroom, but phone or travel agent reservations can be made for up to 5 Guests per stateroom.
  • The number of staterooms allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Special Offer Block-Out Dates (subject to change without notice)
    • Disney Magic (January 2, 2023, March 13, 2023, March 27, 2023)
    • Disney Dream (January 2, 2023, April 10, 2023)
    • Disney Fantasy (March 11, 2023, March 25, 2023)
