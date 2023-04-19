“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 18th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 121 – April 18th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we explore Disney Munchlings, a new collection from Joey Chou, Elephant styles from National Geographic and the upcoming Monsters Inc. collection from CASETiFY. For Disney100 we check out the Decades 1940s series and the Funko exclusive Tinker Bell (Facet) Pop! Marvel gives us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 toys; while Star Wars/Lucasfilm delivers week eight of Mando Mania, a wave of Bitty Pop! and Indiana Jones Geeki Tikis. If that’s not enough, Bekah shares everything we didn’t cover in the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Munchlings Street Food Fusion Collection Features Mochi, Pizza, Falafel Snacks and More

Satisfy your cravings for yummy street foods with the latest snacks to join the Disney Munchlings line! Ok, ok, you can’t eat the Disney Munchlings, but you can relish in their squeezable softness and delightful scents and this next wave of treats will transport you to your favorite local food fair.

Disney Parks Collection by Joey Chou Celebrates the Whimsy of Disneyland and Magic Kingdom

There is nothing quite as magical as a visit to your favorite Disney park; and for those times when you can’t be there, you can express your love at home through apparel, accessories and home essentials. Joey Chou brings his charming take on Disney characters to a new collection at shopDisney that the whole family will love.

Celebrate Earth Day 2023 With the National Geographic Elephants Collection on shopDisney

Earth Day 2023 is almost here and National Geographic is celebrating the wonder of nature with a spotlight on elephants. Not only are they releasing a new four-part series, but there’s a merchandise collection too that guests will find now on shopDisney.

It's A Real Scream! CASETiFY Previews "Monsters Inc." Collection Coming April 27th

Whether you believe in “scare because we care” or “we’re after your laughter,” you can bring the world of Monsteropolis to your pocket with CASETiFY’s new Monster’s Inc. collection. That’s right, Sulley, Mike, Boo and the gang are bringing their delightful personas to new smart device accessories that will have you screaming!

Disney100 Decades Collection 1940s "Pinocchio"

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1940s with Pinocchio, Fantasia and more.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Tinker Bell (Facet) Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Tinker Bell (Facet) Pop! that will make a great addition to your collection.

Hasbro Reveals "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Line of Toys Coming April 10th

This spring, Marvel fans of all ages will follow the Guardians of the Galaxy on one final adventure with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora, Nebula and Mantis. Along with watching the film on the big screen, fans can extend the fun at home with a range for action toys from Hasbro.

"Mando Mania" Week Eight Presents R5-D4 Figure, Gorgu Build-a-Bear and Fine Jewelry

Mando Mania Week Eight, brings about an R5-D4 figure to the Black Series, a summertime Build-a-Bear plush, baby pajamas featuring Baby Yoda and a few other surprises.

Funko's Bitty Pop! Line Explores the Galaxy Far, Far Away with "Star Wars: A New Hope" Mini-Figures

Funko’s Bitty Pop! collectibles are all the rage and this spring they’re adding a new cast of characters to the lineup with a spotlight on Star Wars! Celebrate A New Hope with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.

Raise a Glass to Classic "Indiana Jones" Films with New Geeki Tiki Mugs at Entertainment Earth

Indiana Jones is back for one final (we assume) adventure this summer and while fans wait for the theatrical release, several brands are commemorating the saga with some glorious treasures that are definitely museum worthy. Or at least worthy of display in your personal collection! One of the new offerings hails from Beeline Creative and their Geeki Tiki and Cupful of Cute product lines.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Disney Dragons, Mother's Day

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the sixteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the spotlight is on Disney Animal Kingdom, villains, Mother’s Day and more.

Brighten Up Your Cupboard or Commute with the Starbucks Disney Parks Collection

It’s time for a new Starbucks tumbler, water bottle and tote bag and shopDisney has exactly what you need. Bring some color to your cupboard and commute with the latest Disney and Starbucks collection that features a geometric pattern and a beloved castle.

Set A Course for Adventure with the "Moana" Spotlight Collection from Dooney & Bourke

“See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me; and no one knows how far it goes.” Moana’s desire to explore the world beyond her island led her to do some brave things and meet some incredible characters. This year Dooney & Bourke is celebrating her adventurous spirit with a new spotlight collection you’ll want for all of your journeys.

Loungefly Wishes Fans a Happily Ever After with New Collection Inspired by Cinderella's Wedding

Cinderella is one of Disney’s most popular princesses and fans have long loved her tale of rags to riches. Inspired by the beloved story, Loungefly has introduced a charming collection that’s a bit different from their usual offerings.

Game Review: "Disney Speedstorm"

Chris reviews Disney Speedstorm, a new racing game from Gameloft the publisher behind Disney’s Starlight Valley. It’s a battle race game like Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing, putting all your favorite Disney characters behind the wheel.

"Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Temple of Doom," and "Dial of Destiny" Action Figures in Indiana Jones Adventure Series Coming Soon

Star Wars Celebration Europe has concluded and while many of the exciting reveals hailed from the galaxy far, far away, some news hit a little closer to home. Hasbro is taking fans on a wild ride with their Adventure Series of figures themed to Indiana Jones!

Boulders, Snakes and Bikes! Celebrate "Indiana Jones" With New Funko Pop! Collectibles

Well folks, are you ready to join your favorite archeologist on his fifth adventure? This summer Lucasfilm will present the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny but before we can all head to the theater, it’s time to do some shopping! Funko is introducing a wave of new Pop! collectibles inspired by classic Indiana Jones films.

Luke Skywalker "Return of the Jedi" Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney on April 3rd

Star Wars has been near and dear to fans' hearts for over four decades and throughout 2023, Disney is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. One of the ways they’re honoring the film is with an awesome collectibles including a lightsaber inspired by the weapon belonging to Luke Skywalker.

R5-D4, Boba Fett Coming to Hasbro's The Black Series and Vintage Collection Lines

We’re still weeks away from Star Wars Day, but fans already have so many collections coming their way themed to the world of bounty hunters, jedi and sith. Once again, Hasbro is shining the spotlight on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett with figures for the Black Series and Vintage Collection.

Celebrate Earth Day 2023 in Style with BoxLunch Exclusives from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Lord of the Rings

Environmentality and sustainability are important every day, but Earth Day gives us a reminder to encourage others to help conserve our planet’s natural resources. BoxLunch recently helped style Alex’s wardrobe with their new Earth Day Collection that includes Disney properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Mickey Mouse, WALL-E, Stitch, and more.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!