“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 20th

Barely Necessities Episode 130 – June 20th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’re discussing the LEGO Hocus Pocus Cottage coming in July, Elemental Happy Meal Toys, the Disney Artist Series by Eric Tan, the Stitch “Tropical Delight” figurine by Jim Shore and Stitch Day collections at BoxLunch. Disney100 features us modeling the new RSVLTS collection, shopDisney’s D100 Decades 1960s styles and the D100 Birthday Loungefly. For Marvel we have CASETiFY’s Spider-Man/Venom series launching next week while Star Wars gives us RSVLTS I Am Your Father's Day and Mandalorian and Boba Fett toys from Hasbro.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Upcoming "Hocus Pocus" Sanderson Sisters' Cottage LEGO Set Available at shopDisney July 1st

Sisters! At long last the fan-submitted Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage LEGO Set is coming our way and fans will be able to secure their own collectible from shopDisney starting next month!

"Elemental" Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Now that Pixar’s Elemental is playing in theaters, it’s time to introduce a new wave of Happy Meal toys! Kids and kids at heart can enjoy collecting Wade, Ember, and the rest of the Elemental cast at participating McDonald’s locations.

Disney Artist Vinyl Series Continues with Galactic Designs by Eric Tan

It’s always fun to see how Disney artists interpret characters in their unique style, giving new life to the stories we know and love. Artist Eric Tan has taken a galactic approach with a new series of vinyl figures that are already available at Disney resorts and have just landed shopDisney.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Disney Traditions Stitch Tropical Delight Figure by Jim Shore

Everyone wants to live on island time, including Stitch! He’s traded in his troublemaking ways for a chill vibe on a fantastic Jim Shore figurine from Enesco that reveals the alien in a Hawaiian shirt sipping a cool beverage out of a coconut. Talk about tropical delight!

Celebrate 626 Day with Lilo & Stitch Selection from BoxLunch!

Disney fans have plenty of fun days to celebrate all throughout the year that are inspired by their favorite characters, but one of the most popular and beloved is 626 Day. The fan-created holiday is themed to Stitch or Experiment 626 and this year, BoxLunch is bringing about some new collections starring the little alien.

Disney100: RSVLTS Rounds Up More Disney Characters for Second D100 Collection

It’s only June and we’re already up to our round mouse ears in Disney100 merchandise! Guess what? There’s a lot more to explore including the second assortment of D100 styles by RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). That’s right, the “super high-grade Americana” brand has four new Disney patterns featuring characters from every decade of the Walt Disney Company.

Disney100: Mickey & Friends Birthday Celebration Collection Set to Launch Next Month

As the celebration of Disney100 continues, Loungefly is joining the fun with another delightful assortment of accessories themed to Mickey and his pals. Earlier today, the fashion brand announced their upcoming Disney Mickey & Friends Birthday Celebration Collection will be debuting this July.

Disney100 Decades Collection 1960s Spotlights "The Jungle Book," "101 Dalmatians" and More

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way! Disney100 Decades continuity line is currently heading to the 1960s with amazing products themed to The Jungle Book, 101 Dalmatians and more.

Our Spidey Senses Say the CASETiFY x Marvel Collection is Coming Soon…with Venom!

Whether they like the high flying thrills of Spider-Man’s adventures or just wanna hangout with the alien symbiote possessed Venom, Marvel fans can enjoy either thanks to a new collection from CASETiFY. This summer, the lifestyle brand is giving the Marvel characters a new life on awesome smart device accessories that will elevate your tech to the next level.

The Dark Side Takes the Stage on New RSVLTS Father's Day Collection

What happens when you combine the awesomeness of Star Wars with Father’s Day? Well according to RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) you get “I Am Your Father’s Day!“ This year the fashion brand is celebrating Star Wars and Dad with an impressive (most impressive) six-shirt collection that leans heavily toward the Dark Side.

New Star Wars Mission Fleet, Nerf Toys Coming Summer 2023

Hasbro is bringing more Star Wars fun to kids this summer with a new Mission Fleet set and a Nerf Blaster themed to The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Pixar Anniversaries, Disney100 Decades 1960s

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features at Tiki Room D23 exclusive, two Pixar anniversaries and the latest Disney100 Decades design.

Disney Shares First Look at 2023 Holiday Merchandise Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

As the Halfway to the Holidays festivities continue, Disney has shared a first look at some of the merchandise you’ll find at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this holiday season.

Disney100: Special Memories Collection to Feature Musical Characters from Every Decade

We’ve been absolutely obsessed with the Disney100 celebration happening at the Disney parks, but most of all it’s the merchandise that has us excited. This week shopDisney teased a new Disney100 Special Moments collection and we can’t wait to learn more.

Dooney & Bourke introduces Vibrant New Collection Inspired by "The Lion King"

It’s time to start sending out good vibes and embracing the motto “hakuna matata!” One way you can share your new attitude is with The Lion King collection from Dooney & Bourke. A vibrant pattern themed to the animated classic has pounced onto shopDisney and this purrfect assortment will be your go to summer style.

Disney100: Barefoot Dreams Previews CozyChic Disney Collection Coming This Summer

Lifestyle brand, Barefoot Dreams is bringing some Disney100 magic to their line of cozy home goods with two new series launching this summer. Fans are invited to experience the magic at home with the ever growing Disney Collection inspired by favorite characters.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Walt Disney with Camera Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko has unveiled their latest exclusive Disney100 Pop! The new collectible features Walt Disney posing against a video camera. Action!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Pumpkin Spice Scented Jack Skellington Pop! Available for Pre-Order

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas so naturally, Funko is celebrating with a series of Jack Skellington Pop! figures. The initial wave was revealed last week and today, Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders on an exclusive Pumpkin King Pop!…that is SCENTED!

Exclusive Limited Edition Clarabelle Cow Mini Backpack and Wallet Now Available at Loungefly

Move over Minnie Mouse, there’s another fashionable lady in town and it’s about time she got some love from Loungefly! Clarabelle Cow is featured on a Loungefly exclusive mini backpack and wallet as part of a new series that celebrates this classic Disney character.

Bring Some Wicked to Your Wardrobe with RSVLTS' Marvel Villains Collection

Feeling the twinge of mischief? A sudden sinister shift in the air? That’s because Marvel’s most infamous villains have descended on RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as part of a new four-shirt collection! If the names Magneto, Carnage, Thanos, and Galactus bring a delightful sneer to your face, then this assortment of button downs are precisely your cup of tea.

Wicket and Light Side vs Dark Side Star Wars Accessories Coming to Loungefly This July

What happens when you combine Loungefly with Star Wars? You get a really awesome collection that celebrates the Original Trilogy! This July, Loungefly and Lucasfilm are teaming up for a fashionably fun assortment of accessories and apparel that will take your wardrobe to the cosmos!

Game Review – "Star Wars: Villainous – Scum and Villainy" Adds Three New Characters from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

A new expansion is coming to Ravensburger’s smash-hit card-based board game “Star Wars: Villainous,” and the best news about it is that it can be played all on its own without needing to own other editions of the game! Mike got an early copy of the “Scum and Villainy” expansion, and shares his review of this new Star Wars edition.

*Special thanks to Luke Manning and Mike Celestino who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

