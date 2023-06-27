“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 27th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 131 – June 27th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Incredibles-Inspired Disney's Contemporary Resort Merchandise Arrives at Bayview Gifts

This new collection of Disney’s Contemporary Resort merchandise is heavily inspired by The Incredibles artwork found both in guest rooms and along the hallways of the resort. Included in the collection is an excellent Loungefly bag, as well as mouse ears.

Kidpik Puts a Fun Spin on Kids' Fashion with Limited Edition Boxes Inspired by "World's Best"

There’s a new Disney fashion collab available now and this time the styles are just for kids! Disney and Kidpik have teamed up to present pre-styled "Classic to Cool" boxes that will help parents teach their children to embrace the message of expressing your true self and letting your personality and confidence shine bright.

Photos: A Closer Look at Eric Tan's Astronaut Vinyl Figure Series

The latest entry in the Disney Vinyl Series spotlights more of the great talent that Disney is finding to bring a new style to favorite Disney Characters. Eric Tan’s new line of figures are ready to take off into outer space.

BoxLunch Spotlight: Our Universe "Lilo & Stitch: The Series" Angel & Stitch Pineapple Mini Backpack

If you’re looking to bring a little bit of Stitch’s island magic to your daily adventures, consider the BoxLunch Exclusive – Angel & Stitch Pineapple Mini Backpack from Our Universe.

Embrace the Summer Vibes with New Lilo and Stitch Designs from Enso Rings

Sunny days, weekend getaways, picnics, and nighttime parties are all part of summer fun so why not celebrate that “vibe” with Disney’s Stitch and his alien pal, Angel?! Three new Disney’s Lilo and Stitch designs from Enso Rings have just surfaced that will have fans pushing the pause button on the day as they chill with these adorable characters.

Disney100: Corkcicle Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder and Stitch Day with "LIlo & Stitch Collection"

Happy Stitch Day! With today being June 26 or 6/26, Disney fans celebrate the adorable troublemaking character from Lilo & Stitch who was originally known as Experiment 626! Corkcicle is getting in on the fun with two new Disney100 Lilo & Stitch tumblers for fun at home or on the go.

Disney100: RockLove Welcomes Stitch to D100 Necklace Collection

As the Disney100 celebration continues we’re enjoying every moment and joining fellow fans in commemorating 100 Years of Wonder through experiences, park visits but most importantly, shopping! An impressive variety of merchandise collections have debuted from our favorite brands including RockLove who just added a new Sitch necklace to their D100 series.

Disney100: Steiff Celebrates Disney with Mickey Mouse and Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Plush

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, so naturally dozens of brands are joining the celebration with special and limited edition collections featuring iconic Disney characters. Steiff’s signature line of plush toys have turned on the Disney magic, with three exquisite figures featuring Mickey Mouse and Disney’s first character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Disney100: Entertainment Earth Fab 5 Sketch Loungefly Exclusive to Debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are participating in the fun with an exclusive limited edition mini backpack debuting at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) next month.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Spider-Man (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Spider-Man (Facet) Pop! that’s swung in to save the day!

Marvel Must Haves: "Secret Invasion" Episode 1

Marvel Must Haves are back! The epic merchandise campaign continues with new and exciting collectibles inspired by the series Secret Invasion on Disney+.

Nick Fury, Talos "Secret Invasion" Marvel Legends Figures

Hasbro recently revealed the Marvel Legends action figures for Nick Fury and Talos based on their appearance in the show while also announcing that the duo is part of a mysterious Build-A-Figure wave!

Video Unboxing: Hasbro's Mixin' Moods Grogu Toy from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" Capable of 20+ Expressions

Mike checks out Hasbro’s upcoming adorable Mixin’ Moods Grogu toy, which is capable of making 20+ poseable expressions!

Star Wars Celebration 2023 Exclusive Merchandise To Be Released Online

A limited amount of select official Star Wars Celebration 2023 merchandise will be available for purchase through the convention’s online store.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Marvel Heroes, Stitch and Friendship Day

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-sixth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes designs with Marvel heroes, awesome D23 Exclusives, and a few other surprises.

RSVLTS Launches New "Lilo & Stitch" Collection for Stitch Day

“Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” It’s a big day for Disney fans especially for those who love Lilo & Stitch as June 26th is the perfect day to celebrate Experiment 626! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is inviting everyone to be part of their Ohana with a new three-shirt collection that’s as wacky and awesome as Stitch.

Get The Party Started with Stitch Day Essentials from Spencer’s

Spencer’s, yes that Spencer’s from the mall, is joining Disney fans in celebrating Stitch Day on June 26th. The brand known for its fun, outrageous, and often adult themed gifts is keeping things family friendly with their collection of colorful Stitch merchandise.

Disney100: Limited Edition Royal Selangor Character Figurines Arrive on shopDisney

Disney has been bringing magic to fans for 100 years and as the Walt Disney Company commemorates their incredible legacy, many brands are honoring the milestone with limited edition collectibles. Royal Selangor has introduced four beautiful pewter figurines featuring Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and two other popular characters.

Disney100: Donald Duck Tips His Hat on Next Addition in PANDORA Collection

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic. This month’s edition features Donald Duck tipping his sailor’s cap to reveal a lovely diamond.

Disney Doorables Series 10 Celebrates Disney100 with Oliver and Company, Robin Hood, Atlantis, Emperor’s New Groove, and More!

Disney Doorables are getting into the spirit of Disney’s 100th Anniversary with Series 10, which includes special Disney100 figures. This new wave from Just Play also includes one of the most heavily sought-after Disney Doorables figures of all time, a Mickey Mouse figure limited to only 100! Who will you get in your Multi Peek box?

Disney100: Disney Animation and "The Little Mermaid" Live-Action LEGO Sets Come to shopDisney

The Disney100 celebration continues to amaze us not only at the parks, but also as part of the merchandise collections! This year LEGO has already introduced fun sets themed to Mickey Mouse, movies, and classic characters and two selections from their recent animation inspired series as well as a live-action The LIttle Mermaid set have made their way to shopDisney.

Marvel and CASETiFY Hosting Pop-Up Event in Queens, NY to Launch New Spider-Man Collection

You’ll be able to check out the new collection at Royal Collectibles – located in Peter Parker’s hometown of Queens, where consumers and fans will get a chance to be one of the first to touch and explore the ultimate web-slinging tech accessories in-person.

First Order Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Now on shopDisney

Star Wars fans who are anxious to spend some time with the First Order but aren’t able to get to Batuu just yet, can bring home the latest merchandise arrival from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. shopDisney has just received a shipment of First Order Stormtrooper helmets that feature sound and voice-changing effects!

"Young Jedi Adventures" Nubs and Yoda Plush, Training Lightsabers Coming This Summer from Hasbro

The Star Wars universe is something that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages especially with the new Disney series Young Jedi Adventures! Preschool padawans have already fallen in love with the cast of characters and this summer they can create their own exciting stories with new toy collections from Hasbro.

