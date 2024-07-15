Disney Digest 7/15/24 (Disneyland Paris’ Drone Record, SDCC Surprise, D23’s Odd Move, and More)

Have you seen this?

To celebrate Bastille Day, Disneyland Paris set a new Guinness World Record for “the Largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones,” by using 1,571 drones to create a giant tricolor Mickey Mouse head over Sleeping Beauty Castle. While the domestic parks have just dipped their toes into using drones, Disneyland Paris has been leading the way.

While there are logistical issues with the new technology, Universal, Dollywood, our local county fair, and the famously cheap Oakland Athletics have been using drones to create economical nighttime spectaculars that are more environmentally friendly than traditional fireworks shows. The response to Disney Springs’s Disney Dreams That Soar show that guests are impressed with the new artform.

Disney has let the moment of novelty pass them by. They are nearly everywhere, just as fireworks are. It will not be enough to bring a major nighttime show with drones at this point. Success will rely on execution. Finding innovative ways to bring the drones to life while featuring a special soundtrack and show designed to tug on your emotions will be key. There is no reason to believe that Disney, with the right time and right level of investment, won’t be able to deliver. While we can see fireworks anywhere, Disney has pushed that artform that makes a Disney fireworks show special. Let’s hope they realize they will need to do the same thing with drones.

SDCC Surprise

Any thoughts that Disney would be scaling back their San Diego Comic Con plans with D23 happening this year were further discarded with the news that Marvel Studios will have a special bonus presentation on Thursday in celebration of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. This “Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life,” is a bit different than normal Hall H presentations. Participants will be selected by those that enter their names and Comic-Con email on this website.

There are not a lot of details about how fans will be selected or notified, nor why this presentation is following a different format. Perhaps it is because all entries have to acknowledge that, “this panel is Rated R and contains adult material. Attendees under age 18 shall be required to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian for admittance to the event.”

Regardless of why this panel is unique, it is great to see Marvel, and The Walt Disney Company as a whole, supporting two major fan events that are back-to-back. Since Bob has returned, many have noticed the lethargic tone that has permeated Disney. Maybe this is finally the moment Disney stops slimming down and returning to growth.

Did D23 Think This Through?

Today, D23 attendees could start entering the RSP for panels, show floor experiences, and talent signings. What was a bit odd is that you could enter for yourself and up to seven guests. But when entering, there was nothing to enter who those guests would be… so one can imagine that many will enter the number 7 just in case they find friends who are not selected, or perhaps coordinate trading with those that received a different panel.

What is the inevitable result of this? Fewer people will be selected, and when those that selected seven end up showing up with two, there will be a lot of empty seats. While there will be standby lines, many will be disappointed they aren’t selected and not want to risk not getting into the panel they are not selected for. No matter which way you slice it, this is just a very odd decision.

Quick Hits:

6 Things To Watch For Tomorrow

The season(?) finale of The Acolyte debuts at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+. Mike will be here soon after with his full analysis.

debuts at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+. Mike will be here soon after with his full analysis. At 8 a.m. tomorrow, Disney Store will debut Dooney & Bourke’s Disney Cats: Vault Collection.

On Celebrity Family Feud , Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete and then Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out.

Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly compete and then Bachelor Nation favorites battle it out. Jeremiah is going to go on a scavenger hunt throughout Walt Disney World. Follow our socials tomorrow to find out more.

The latest edition of My Wish will debut at the 7 a.m. ET SportsCenter and re-air throughout the day. Today’s wish was granted by the Duke Men’s Basketball team.

will debut at the 7 a.m. ET SportsCenter and re-air throughout the day. Today’s wish was granted by the Duke Men’s Basketball team. Kylie Cantrall from Descendants: The Rise of Red will appear on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Have a great day, and don't forget to check in tomorrow where you will be able to hear my thoughts on the exciting topic of media consolidation.