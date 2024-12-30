“A Complete Unknown” Headed to IMAX Screens this Friday

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in the Searchlight Pictures film.

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which officially released in theaters on Christmas Day, is now headed to IMAX.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures has announced on X A Complete Unknown will hit IMAX screens beginning this Friday.

will hit IMAX screens beginning this Friday. The film, which currently boasts a 77% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Timothée Chalamet as the iconic folk singer Bob Dylan as he moves to New York from his home state of Minnesota. Moving at just 19-years-old, A Complete Unknown brings moviegoers through his incredible journey through Greenwich Village, as his music takes the world by storm.

brings moviegoers through his incredible journey through Greenwich Village, as his music takes the world by storm. The R-rated film is directed by James Mangold.

IMAX is an enhanced way of viewing movies. Featuring up to a 40% larger movie screen, IMAX provides a unique aspect ratio that allow viewers to enjoy a more detailed and immersive experience. IMAX showings also utilize enhanced audio for even greater immersion.

You can find information on IMAX showings here

The film also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbara, and Boyd Holbrook.

Read More A Complete Unknown: