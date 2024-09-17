Archie Panjabi to Star as a New Villain in “Doctor Who”

The Emmy Award winner, known for her work on Hulu’s Under the Bridge, will join the second season of the BBC and Disney+ series.

When the series returns in 2025, Panjabi will be playing a new villain. Currently, there are no details about her character and both BBC and Disney have declined to comment.

Panjabi will join Ncuti Gatwa, who stars as the regenerative titular Time Lord, Millie Gibson, who plays his current companion Ruby Sunday, and Varada Sethu, who takes on the role of the Doctors co-companion Belinda Chandra.

Doctor Who is an incredibly fascinating series, with the main character constantly being replaced by different actors. In the storyline, the two-hearted alien can choose to regenerate instead of die, giving the Doctor a new appearance every handful of seasons. Gatwa stars as the fifteenth Doctor in the series. Traveling around in a police box-shaped time machine known as the TARDIS, the Doctor and his companions travel through time and space and face-off against powerful enemies. Doctor Who originally aired on BBC in 1963.

is an incredibly fascinating series, with the main character constantly being replaced by different actors. In the storyline, the two-hearted alien can choose to regenerate instead of die, giving the Doctor a new appearance every handful of seasons. Gatwa stars as the fifteenth Doctor in the series. Traveling around in a police box-shaped time machine known as the TARDIS, the Doctor and his companions travel through time and space and face-off against powerful enemies. Doctor Who originally aired on BBC in 1963.

Fans of the series can look forward to the annual holiday special. Titled Joy to the World, the special will premiere on Christmas Day on Disney+ and the BBC iPlayer in the UK. Gatwa will star alongside Nicola Coughlan as Joy. Panjabi is a British actor who currently stars in and executive produces Peacock's original series Departure.

the special will premiere on Christmas Day on Disney+ and the BBC iPlayer in the UK. Gatwa will star alongside Nicola Coughlan as Joy. Panjabi is a British actor who currently stars in and executive produces Peacock’s original series Departure.

