Carl Weathers Posthumously Awarded Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sports figure, actor, and director Carl Weathers was posthumously awarded a star on the landmark Hollywood Walk of Fame with a special ceremony held on Thursday.

What’s Happening:

Actor and sports figure, Carl Weathers, was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a ceremony that was held on Thursday, August 29th, 2024. You can watch it in full above.

The star, the 2,787th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is at 7076 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Gateway to the Walk of Fame, off of La Brea, and is in the category of Sports Entertainment.

The ceremony featured guests including actor-directors, LeVar Burton and Bryce Dallas Howard, who both spoke at the ceremony.

Weathers’ son Matthew accepted the star on behalf of his late father.

Weathers, an icon of film and television, starred in numerous titles, including widely recognized performances in the Rocky films, Predator , and Happy Gilmore.

films, , and Readers of our site might also know him for his roles in the Fox television series, Arrested Development, as well as the voice of Combat Carl in Pixar’s Toy Story 4 , or even his Emmy-nominated turn as Greef Karga in the smash-hit Disney+ Star Wars The Mandalorian .

Despite his numerous acting credits, his star on the Walk of Fame is in the sports entertainment category, a category that was unveiled in 2021. Before Weathers’ rise as an actor, he was a professional athlete, playing football in both the NFL and CFL, with the Oakland Raiders and the B.C. Lions, respectively.

The star, the second in the Sports Entertainment category (after Michael Strahan), honors individuals, not teams or sports affiliated groups, who have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and demonstrated “longevity of excellence” in their sport.

What They’re Saying:

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies: “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor the late Carl Weathers with the second Sports Entertainment Walk of Fame star. Carl left an indelible mark on the worlds of sports and entertainment, and it is our honor to immortalize his legacy on our iconic sidewalk. We are happy to know that Weathers was actively involved in preparing to receive his star before his passing, and that he was very proud to be recognized with this prestigious honor.”